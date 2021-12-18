The wait is over for Warren East’s boys’ basketball team.
The Raiders picked up their first District 14 victory since 2018 on Friday night with a 67-66 road victory over South Warren, ending a long string of struggles against district rivals.
“It’s great,” Warren East senior Kaleb Matlock said. “Teams in the past, I don’t think we really had the heart, the drive – this team, we’re a really good family. We’ve got a lot of heart, drive – we’ve got a lot of hustle.”
Warren East (4-2 overall, 1-0 District 14) dug an early hole against the Spartans, trailing by 10 points at 17-7 after Brandon Rowe’s basket late in the first quarter.
South Warren (1-3, 0-1) expanded that lead to as many as 13 the second quarter, but the Raiders came roaring back. Down 34-26, East capped a 9-0 run with Connor Doyle’s 3-pointer to take a one-point lead with 54 seconds left in the half.
“I thought our guys missed a lot of easy ones in the first quarter – we probably should’ve been up 16 points there,” South Warren coach Jason Holland said. “We missed a lot of easy ones around the rim. And not getting stops on defense – getting lost, not getting back.”
Tied 37-all at halftime, the third quarter featured five lead changes. Matlock (game-high 19 points) kept the Raiders afloat by scoring 12 points in the third, while Rowe (team-high 17 points) paced the Spartans with six in the frame.
Down three entering the fourth, South Warren – which features five new starters this season – stayed right there with East. Rowe’s basket on a backdoor cut off a nice feed from Luke Burton gave South Warren it’s final lead at 60-58, but the Raiders answered with a 6-0 run to regain a four-point advantage with 4:44 to play.
The Spartans forced back-to-back turnovers late and didn’t come up with points on either possession, but still had chances to tie it twice in the final 24 seconds. Ty Price hit 2-of-3 free throws to get South within one at 66-65. then after Doyle hit one of two free throws for the Raiders, Andrew Linhardt hit the first free throw, but his second shot rimmed out for the Spartans in the final second.
“I just kept telling our guys to keep fighting, keep grinding and eventually good things will happen,” Warren East first-year coach Kyle Benge said.
Joining Rowe as double-digit scorers for the Spartans were Linkin Lockhart (14 points) and Price. Linhardt added seven points and eight rebounds.
Isaiah Andrews had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders, and Tray Price chipped in with 10 points.
“It’s big, man,” Andrews said of the win. “I feel like we got some disrespect, thinking we’re not going to win a district game. Coming out here first district game, getting the win – that’s all you can ask for.”
Warren East returns to action Monday against Franklin-Simpson in the Best in Hoops tournament at South Warren.
The Spartans will also play in that tournament Monday at home against Logan County.
WEHS 14 23 19 11 – 67
SWHS 19 18 16 13 – 66
WEHS – Matlock 19, Andrews 17, Price 10, Doyle 7, Colson 6, Murrell 4, Duncan 2, Parsley 2.
SWHS – Rowe 17, Lockhart 14, Price 13, Linhardt 7, Davis 5, Burton 4, Faulkner 4, Goley 2.
Girls
South Warren 62, Warren East 35
Eighth-grader McLaine Hudson tallied a game-high 23 points to lift South Warren to a 62-35 win over Warren East in the District 14 opener for both squads.
“She’s a very good player, works really hard on both ends of the floor,” Spartans coach Lane Embry said of Hudson. “She’s just a competitor, and what you need is a gritty competitor who will come out and just battle, battle, battle all night and she does.”
South Warren (2-4, 1-0) built a 20-12 halftime lead, but the Lady Raiders pulled close in the third quarter. Aniviyah Pearson’s turnaround bank shot started a 9-0 run and capped it with a short jumper that got Warren East (2-6, 0-1) within two at 30-28 with 2:25 left in the third.
The Spartans turned up the heat on defense from there, forcing seven turnovers in the third quarter after managing just six in the first half. That helped South Warren respond with a decisive 14-3 run to close out the quarter. Hudson had 10 points in the third and Gracie Hodges added seven in the frame.
“I think we changed defenses right there and it got them on their heels a little bit and it got our girls’ feet moving a little bit,” Embry said. “I was proud of them for turning up the heat whenever we asked them to and I was proud of them for capitalizing on it because a team can make mistakes and if you don’t score on the other end of it, it doesn’t really help you that much.”
Mila Munrath added nine points, while Grace Maxwell and Hodges had eight points each for the Spartans.
Reagan Lawson hit three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points for the Lady Raiders.
“We played I thought about a good two and a half, three quarters,” Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. “And that’s been the story so far this year. We can’t put together a whole game. And consistency on offense – we’re just trying to find a group of girls to pitch in points and I’m just looking for consistency.”
South Warren was set to face Southwestern in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic on Saturday.
Warren East is back in action Monday at Trinity (Whitesville).
WEHS 6 6 19 4 – 35
SWHS 10 10 24 18 – 62
WEHS – R. Lawson 14, Ra. Jones 5, Carver 4, Pearson 4, Bratcher 2, Carter 2, Hymer 2, Martter 2.
SWHS – Hudson 23, Munrath 9, Hodges 8, Maxwell 8, Jackson 6, Ab. Overbay 3, Martin 2, Mitchell 2, Frank 1.