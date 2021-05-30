Warren East is heading to the District 14 Baseball Tournament championship game.
The Raiders used a five-run fourth inning to go ahead in a back-and-forth affair in the tournament semifinals Sunday at Greenwood High School and claimed a 9-5 victory over South Warren.
"Truthfully, I didn't think there were going to be that many runners on base with Brady (Dragoo) on the bump and they've got good pitching – I really didn't think it was going to be that much of an offensive game," Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. "There were so many highs and lows in that game, calls that were so close they could have gone either way, there were errors made – both sides made a lot of mistakes tonight.
"It was a really high intensity game. There was a lot of energy here. It was awesome. It's fun to be a part of that and it's good to see my young kids really handle that pressure. They did a great job. They impressed me."
The victory was Warren East's (23-13) third over South Warren (25-11) this season. The Raiders won the regular-season meetings 7-5 (eight innings) and 6-3.
South Warren, looking for its first win over the Raiders this season, struck first. After Dragoo retired the Spartans in order in the top of the first – the only 1-2-3 half inning of the game – Austin Flynn beat out a two-out RBI infield single that put his team up 1-0.
The Spartans added to their lead in the third with a solo home run from Tanner Graves.
Warren East took its first lead of the game in the bottom half of the inning, starting the frame with back-to-back singles from Gage Elkins and Tray Price. Both were moved up a base with a sacrifice from Tucker Stringfield, and Nolan Ford drove both home with a single. Ford scored on a ball put in play by Braylen Lee to take a 3-2 lead.
"We just knew we had to come in with lots of energy, play hard," Ford said. "It's always hard to beat a team three times. We knew what they had – their pitcher came out and pitched the first game – we had already seen him, so we were really comfortable. A little nerves in the beginning, battled back-and-forth, but it was a great game."
The Raiders' lead didn't last long, however, as the Spartans struck back in the top of the fourth for three runs. Andy Croft tripled home two runs to put South Warren ahead, and Kobe Martin followed with an RBI double to make it a 5-3 game.
The Raiders used a five-run fourth inning to take the lead for good. Warren East took advantage of errors to put runners on and plate its first run, before a two-run double from Ford. It was followed by an RBI double from Chase Carver, who scored the final run of the inning on a wild pitch to make it an 8-5 Raider lead.
South Warren had a chance for another lead change in the fifth when it loaded the bases with nobody out, but Drake Young got the Raiders out of the jam unscathed.
"Timely hitting – we had some early. Then when we hit a home run, it's a solo shot. Tanner hit the ball well," South Warren coach Chris Gage said. "But it's a little bit of luck involved. It's a seven-inning high school game."
Young pitched the final three innings for Warren East, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk. Dragoo and Caiden Murrell combined to throw the first four innings for the Raiders.
"(Young's) been a guy that comes out of the bullpen for us in those situations all year long," Sanford said. "We always preach damage control – one, maybe two runs – obviously that is the bonus, getting out of there with no runs. That was absolutely monstrous for us."
Warren East added a run in the sixth, when Ford sent a ball to right field that resulted in him standing on third, before going home on a wild pitch to make it a 9-5 game.
Sunday's win moves the Raiders to the District 14 championship, where they'll face Bowling Green at 6 p.m. Monday. The Purples beat Greenwood 13-1 (five innings) in Sunday's first semifinal.