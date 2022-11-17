Editor’s note – This is the fifth in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.
Warren East boys’ basketball coach Kyle Benge has seen the success of the fall sports teams throughout the school.
With three programs competing in the region tournament and the football team playing for a region title on Friday, the bar has been raised for success at Warren East. Benge is hopeful his team can continue raising that bar, with the Raiders looking to make noise as the newest member of District 15 and reach heights the program hasn’t seen in 25 years.
“It’s exciting,” Benge said. “Everything is going to be new for us. We’ve been in the 14th for such a long time it will be an adjustment, but it is nice to see everybody’s success in the fall – boys’ and girls’ soccer, football, volleyball. It’s a challenge for us to build on the success they had and kind of take that jump from where we were last year.”
Warren East hasn’t advanced to the Region 4 tournament since 1997, but there is cause for optimism that the streak will end this season.
The Raiders return plenty of experience, led by senior wing Isaiah Andrews – one of the top players in Region 4. Andrews averaged 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds last season – leading Warren East in both categories.
“I think Isaiah is going to have a tremendous senior season,” Benge said. “I think he’s getting overlooked at maybe the college level. I think he is one of the best players in the region. I think he’s got the opportunity to be a Kentucky all-star. Those are all individual successes, but to get those individual successes it is going to be based upon how we do as a team. Can we win district? Can we make a deep run in the region?
“He’s a tremendous kid, very humble.”
Andrews is one of five varsity players currently on the roster, along with seniors Connor Doyle and Caiden Murrell, who played significant minutes last season. Senior Austin Rigsby will look to build off a strong summer, while junior Micah Ford will also look to make the jump this season.
The Raiders will get added depth once football season with Dane Parsley, Isaiah and Simon Ghee and Roger Duncan among the players that will join the roster.
Benge said it could take some time for the football players to get back into basketball mode.
“It’s gonna take some time,” Benge said. “We miss a lot of toughness from our football team. Football shape is not anything close to basketball shape, so it will take them some time, but … I’d love to have to cancel some games without them if that means they are going to continue to move on in football.
“My hope is they do play in the state championship game and we have a couple of days to get ready for Barren County, our first district game (on Dec. 9).”
The depth and talent have the Raiders hopeful that a fresh start in a new district could lead to a deep postseason run – and the end of a 25-year region drought.
“Our guys are pretty smart,” Benge said. “They understand the history and tradition that Warren East had with coach (Tommy) Compton in the 80s and 90s. We have a banner in our gym and they can look over and understand that we haven’t been to a region since 1997. It’s not pressure for us. We just need to go out and take care of business and play as hard as we can.”{&end}