Warren East’s memorable season took a crash landing.
The Raiders’ dreams of winning their first regional title in a decade ended with time still on the clock in a 49-21 loss to Franklin County in the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
A heated scuffle after a punt in the fourth quarter that brought players from both sidelines on the field was the tipping point that prompted coaches and officials to call the game final with 8:36 left to play.
“Hated that it ended that way, but it was the right thing to do,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said of the mutual decision made between he and Franklin County coach Eddie James. “Nothing was going to come of it than more of that.”
The veteran coach said couldn’t recall ever being a part of a game that was called final with time remaining -- certainly not a playoff game.
The decision came when Franklin County fielded a punt at midfield near their own sideline. Words exchanged between players heated into multiple confrontations. Once players were separated and sent back to their respective sideline, James and Griffith met with game officials to call the game early, thus sending the Flyers (8-5) to the state semifinals and ending the Raiders' magical season.
Warren East (12-1) had no answer for the speed they faced in Franklin County’s versatile backfield. Giles Galloway’s two long touchdown runs to bookend the first half led a four-member backfield that found the end zone. The Flyers hung over 300 rushing yards on the Raiders defense which allowed its most points all season.
“Disappointing end to a very, very good season,” Griffith said. “I hate the way it ended with the loss and that type of stuff. That’s a really good team. In almost every game we played this year we were the most athletic team and tonight they were the more athletic team.”
The Raiders entered the night averaging 46 points per game and their best record since going 13-1 in 2012. Warren East’s closest game came in a 49-48 overtime thriller against Daviess County in the regular-season finale before taking care of Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins in the playoffs.
But the Raiders spent their final night of the year playing catchup, mostly behind Galloway, whose long touchdown run with a minute left in the first half extended the Franklin County lead by two scores.
Senior linebacker Simon Ghee, who will play collegiately at Eastern Kentucky, thought his team would bounce back in the second half with a better performance.
“It was high scoring from both sides,” Ghee said. “I thought we were going to get close and beat them like we did against Daviess County. It was a really great season.”
The Flyers wasted no time starting their first-half shootout. Galloway raced to a 63-yard touchdown run on the first play, but the Raiders matched it with quarterback Dane Parsley’s 63-yard keeper himself to tie the score less than 30 seconds into the game.
Warren East appeared to slow down the Flyers by forcing a punt on the next drive, but Franklin County used a balanced rushing attack to score on their next four drives.
The Raiders fell behind with their biggest deficit this season when Franklin County went up 21-7 thanks to a trick-play touchdown pass and a goal-line score to start the second quarter. But Warren East responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Parsley to Tray Price to cut the deficit back to one score.
Warren East added one more score before the half. The Raiders converted a crucial fourth-down play on a Parsley keeper, then the quarterback lobbed a perfectly led ball to Ahmad Alexander with 1:21 left in the first half.
But Franklin County stretched the lead again with another long touchdown run for Galloway, this time from 65 yards out giving the Flyers a 35-21 lead at halftime behind 278 rushing yards.
“I think they were much more athletic,” Griffith said. “They were physical as well, but their athleticism really showed up against us. Most of the year we’ve been the most athletic team, but tonight we weren’t.”
Warren East couldn’t get anything going in the second half either. The Raiders failed to convert a fourth-and-7 pass in Flyers’ territory, then a series of penalties plagued their next drive that ended with a 12-yard punt from Isaiah Ghee that gave Franklin County a short field at the Raiders’ 34-yard line.
Franklin County took advantage of those mishaps and scored five plays later to make it a 42-21 lead.
Griffith said after the Raiders committed 13 penalties in their second-round playoff game that the same mistakes would cost them deeper in the postseason. That proved true Friday night at Jim Ross Field.
“I feel like we drove the ball down there to start the third and we got behind the sticks because of penalties, which has been our issue all year,” Griffith said. “It was that again all night. When you play good teams, you can’t get behind the sticks because of penalties and that’s what happened.
“I’ve enjoyed coaching this team as any team I’ve had in a long time. They were a lot of fun, a lot of fun to watch on Friday. They were fun to come to practice with."
FCHS 14 21 7 7 -- 49
WEHS 7 14 0 0 -- 21
First quarter
FC -- Galloway 63 run (Powell kick), 11:44
WE -- Parsley 63 run (Ghee kick), 11:24
FC -- Claudio 29 pass to Collins (Powell kick), 4:28
Second quarter
FC -- Moore 1 run (Powell kick), 11:56
WE -- Parsley 30 pass to Price (Ghee kick), 9:15
FC -- Claudio 12 run (Powell kick), 5:55
WE -- Parsley 22 pass to Alexander (Ghee kick), 1:21
FC -- Galloway 65 run (Powell kick), 1:05
Third quarter
FC -- Moorman 8 run (Powell kick), 2:28
Fourth Quarter
FC -- Smith 46 pass to Moorman (Powell kick), 10:14