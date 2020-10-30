A fine-tuned Daviess County offense pounced on every freebie given by Warren East. Turnovers and an inability to stop the versatile Panthers snowballed into a 56-14 defeat for the Raiders in their final home game this season Friday night at Jim Ross Field.
Daviess County (3-4) held Warren East (2-5) to two short touchdown runs from quarterback Nolan Ford on an inefficient night for the Raiders, who turned over the ball on three of their five fumbled snaps for the game. Daviess County scored on all three of those opportunities.
“We can’t do those things because we’re very young in a lot of spots, especially our offensive line,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “We can’t run an offense without snaps. I thought we did good things at times, but it’s a reflection of where we are as a team with our youth.”
DeSean Gilbert intercepted Daviess County quarterback Joe Humphreys on the opening drive and Ford pushed across the goal line on a fourth-down keeper just seven minutes into the game.
It only got worse for the Raiders after that, who have now lost three straight going into next week’s game at Logan County.
Humphreys threw for three touchdowns on nine completions in the first half and running back Bryson Parm had over 120 yards on the ground by halftime with the Panthers up 27-7.
The Raiders had two fourth-down stops in the third quarter and scored on Ford’s 3-yard run to close the deficit to 27-14. Daviess County scored on every possession from that point forward, while the Raiders struggled with execution.
Four of their five fumbled snaps came in the second half, with Daviess County scoring three times in the last five minutes – one being a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Isaac Blue.
“The thing we can’t do is beat ourselves with bad snaps and letting people loose in pass protection, which we did a lot early on tonight,” Griffith said. “Those are things that are easily corrected, but we’ve got to get to doing it.”
The Raiders finished unofficially with 153 yards offensively against Daviess County’s 382. Warren East gave up 159 yards on the ground to Parm, who finished with two touchdowns while Humphreys threw for three scores and ran for another.
“I don’t think our head was there in the game,” Raiders sophomore linebacker Simon Ghee said. “We’ll be fine. We’re a young team with freshmen and sophomores, barely any seniors.”
DCHS 7 20 0 29 – 56
WEHS 7 0 7 0 – 14
First Quarter
WEHS – Nolan Ford 1 run (Kobe Kawaii kick), 5:43
DCHS – Joe Humphreys 16 pass to Decker Renfrow (Carter Hoagland kick), 4:30
Second quarter
DCHS – Bryson Parm 3 run (Humphreys run), 10:13
DCHS – Humphreys 1 pass to Parker Crews (conversion failed), 6:26
DCHS – Humphreys 19 pass to Renfrow (conversion failed), 0:29
Third quarter
WEHS – Ford 3 run (Kawaii kick), 1:08
Fourth quarter
DCHS – Parm 3 run (Hoagland kick), 11:22
DCHS – Humphreys 11 run (Humphreys pass to Renfrow), 5:04
DCHS – Isaac Blue 50 fumble return (Hoagland kick), 4:03
DCHS – Da’Marien Garner 8 run (Hoagland kick), 1:12
