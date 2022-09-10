Warren East senior running back Quinton Hollis (15) breaks a tackle against host Russellville in a high school football game at Rhea Stadium Friday September 9 in Russellville. Raiders defeated the Panthers 60-12 on the road.
Warren East junior defensive lineman Matthew Cowles (middle) sacks host Russellville quarterback Octavious McKeage for a loss in a high school football game at Rhea Stadium Friday September 9 in Russellville. Raiders defeated the Panthers 60-12 on the road.
Warren East junior linebacker Maddox Tarrence right) pushes host Russellville quarterback Octavious McKeage away from the ball for a safety in a high school football game at Rhea Stadium Friday September 9 in Russellville. Raiders defeated the Panthers 60-12 on the road.
Warren East sophomore quarterback Dane Parsley (18) passes down field against host Russellville in a high school football game at Rhea Stadium Friday September 9 in Russellville. Raiders defeated the Panthers 60-12 on the road.
Warren East sophomore quarterback Dane Parsley (18) looks to pass down field against host Russellville in a high school football game at Rhea Stadium Friday September 9 in Russellville. Raiders defeated the Panthers 60-12 on the road.
Warren East junior wide receiver Tray Price (5) runs after a catch against host Russellville in a high school football game at Rhea Stadium Friday September 9 in Russellville. Raiders defeated the Panthers 60-12 on the road.
Warren East sophomore quarterback Dane Parsley (18) is tackled after a scramble for a few yards against host Russellville in a high school football game at Rhea Stadium Friday September 9 in Russellville. Raiders defeated the Panthers 60-12 on the road.
RUSSELLVILLE – The Warren East football team continued its streak of impressive offensive performances with a 60-12 win Friday over Russellville at Rhea Stadium.
Warren East (4-0) racked up 469 yards, 297 through the air, to continue its hot start to the season.
The Raiders' offense was highly efficient, scoring on eight of 10 drives. That included eight straight drives reaching the end zone following an opening-drive three-and-out. The Raiders led 21-0 after one quarter.
A bad snap on Russellville’s second drive led to the first points for the Raiders, as the ball sailed through the back of the end zone for a safety. Dane Parsley connected with Trayton Price two plays into Warren East's next drive for a 39-yard touchdown.
Russellville (0-4) struggled to find a groove on offense most of the night. A 12-yard scramble from quarterback Octavius Mckeage gave Russellville its first points early in the second quarter. A missed extra point made the score 21-6 early in the second quarter. Warren East added four scores before the end of the half, including a 30-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Isaiah Ghee.
The Raiders wasted no time building on their first-half success. Following a holding call to push them back to their own 15-yard line, Parsley connected with Ahmad Alexander on an 85-yard touchdown pass to push their lead to 48.
Quinton Hollis controlled the running game with 81 yards on just five carries.
Parsley finished 9-for-14 for 297 yards passing, while Price had 122 yards receiving to go with his interception returned for a touchdown.
Octavius Mckeage rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers finished with 198 yards of total offense.
Warren East opens district play at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Russell County. Russellville will host Franklin-Simpson at 7 p.m. Sept 16.
RHS 0 6 0 6
WEHS 21 27 6 6
First Quarter
WEHS – Bad snap for safety, 7:38
WEHS – Trayton Price 39 pass from Dane Parsley (Kick missed), 7:19
WEHS – Parsley 9 run (Kick blocked), 4:39
WEHS – Price 75 pass from Parsley (Ghee Kick), 1:22
Second Quarter
RHS – Octavius Mckeage 12 run (Kick Missed), 10:24