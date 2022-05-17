Warren East baseball coach Wes Sanford admitted there was a little bit of nerves before Monday’s District 14 Tournament matchup with Greenwood at South Warren.
The nerves turned to relief postgame after Warren East came out on top with a 5-2 win over the Gators. Warren East (21-13) got a strong start from Chase Carver and some timely hitting to slip past Greenwood and advance to the District 14 championship game. The Raiders also earned a spot in next week’s Region 4 Tournament.
“This game is always so scary,” Sanford said. “It’s one and done. It’s nerve-racking. You are nervous. You just don’t know how it is going to go. Greenwood played their butt off. They played really well. We were able to get some big hits when we needed them. Chase threw really well and he kept us in that game.”
The two teams split a pair of meetings two weeks ago. Monday’s rubber match saw the Raiders build a comfortable lead with Greenwood (19-11) trying to rally late.
Warren East got on the board with a sacrifice fly from Ayden Barrick in the second and added a solo homer from Tray Price to make it 2-0 after three.
The Raiders stretched the lead to 5-0 in the fifth after a two-run single by Braylen Lee and an RBI single by Maddox Tarrence.
Greenwood broke through in the sixth off Carver -- ending an 11-inning scoring drought against the right-hander with a two-run homer by James Russell. The Gators were unable to get any closer as Carver retired the final five batters he faced after the homer.
“It feels great,” Carver said. “That’s the goal at the beginning of the year. You want to make the region tournament at least and hopefully go further. Just to be able to win tonight and get to the region tournament, that is a pretty good feeling.”
Carver allowed four hits while striking out nine to earn the win. Tarrence paced the Warren East offense with two hits.
Blake Marks, who beat the Raiders in the regular season, took the loss -- allowing five runs in 4⅓ innings.
“The three-run inning is kinda what doomed us a little bit, but I told our guys that we never quit,” Greenwood coach Jason Jaggers said. “We fought the whole time. They made a couple of more plays than we did. Sometimes you just tip your cap to the ballclub that played better tonight.”
Greenwood’s season ends one win shy of the 20-win mark. The Gators last advanced to the Region 4 Tournament in 2017.
“”We are going to continue working,” Jaggers said. “We’ve got a young group of kids coming back and some guys with some experience. We are going to get back in September after they play the summer season and continue working hard.”
Warren East, which will join District 15 next season, will look to leave District 14 as champions but will have to beat a Bowling Green team that swept the Raiders in two games last week.
“It would be cool, but obviously we have to take it one pitch at a time and play the best we can,” Sanford said. “Hopefully we don’t have the big innings this time around.”
GHS 000 002 0 -- 2 4 4
WEHS 011 030 X -- 5 5 0
WP: Carver LP: Marks.