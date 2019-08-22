Friday night will mark the first meeting between the Warren East and Russellville football teams since 2010.
For the Panthers, the Kenway Concrete Bowl matchup will be the first test and one that second-year head coach Mikie Benton hopes can help the team when it reaches Class A, District 1 play in October because of the depth and athleticism that comes with playing a Class 4A school like Warren East.
“In the past, we haven’t played a lot of Bowling Green teams and one of my main things being head coach is that I wanted to beef our schedule up,” Benton said. “Being able to have a team that’s 30 minutes up the road that’s going to bring us some great competition, especially for us being a Class A team, these guys are definitely ready to go out and showcase what we can do against teams that are 3A, 4A and just to go out and compete.”
There’s several factors when it comes to scheduling, including cost and the money that could be made at the gate to support the programs. Several area teams will be facing off against teams they haven’t played the past two years, and the location and tradition of Russellville attracted Warren East coach Jeff Griffith to reviving the series.
“For us, we haven’t played Russellville in 10 years at Warren East, but it is a historic program, they’ve won state championships, it’s one of the oldest programs in the state of Kentucky and they have a historic stadium they play in, so that aspect of it is what you look for and, of course, it’s just 35 minutes down the road or so,” Griffith said.
Benton and Griffith are no strangers, either. Griffith once coached the former Russellville standout and knows the commitment he’ll bring to his alma mater.
“Coach Benton, he’s in his second year as head coach and I remember coaching him in an all-star game when he was a senior, so that was about 10 years ago,” Griffith said. “You talk about an outstanding player, he’s a top-shelf guy and he’s doing an outstanding job with the program.”
While the coaches are no strangers, the teams haven’t seen all that much of each other. Warren East and Russellville have met only two times in the last two decades, with the Raiders taking both contests.
The Panthers are coming off a 5-7 season that ended with a 52-13 loss to Campbellsville in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Benton has gotten things down to basics for his team this year after breaking out the spread offense last year.
That offense will be led by Lennon Ries, a sophomore entering his first season at quarterback after playing wide receiver last year. Benton expects there to be somewhat of a learning curve throughout the season, but is confident in what Ries brings to the table.
“Lennon makes that transition to quarterback being a bigger athlete, especially only being a sophomore at 6-1, 190,” Benton said. “Lennon has a lot of potential and I’m definitely excited for him to get out here.
“We already talked to him early on – first-year quarterback, mistakes will be made and we talk to him all the time to just push through those things, but the work he’s put in has been great so definitely excited to watch him out here.”
Warren East is tasked with replacing Thomas Maxey, the team’s leading rusher last season with 1,747 yards and 22 touchdowns. Griffith expects to use a group of backs this season. Nolan Ford returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,514 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore last year.
“You don’t replace Thomas Maxey as the individual, but I think we’ve had kids that are stepping up. Damontra Pillow is doing a good job, K.J. Alexander is doing a good job and those are two guys that have a lot of talent,” Griffith said. “They’re going to have to pick the pace up and now it’s their turn to start being the ones talked about out of the backfield because we’re going to run the football.”
The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. at Raider Stadium.{&end}
