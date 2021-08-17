There will be some new names vying to make the highlight reel for Warren East this season.
The Raiders lost their longtime starting quarterback, last year’s leading rusher and a top receiver from 2020 to graduation. That leaves some holes to fill in the backfield, but Warren East coach Jeff Griffith thinks his team has the players to get it done.
“We return quite a few guys there on the offensive line,” Griffith said. “Where we did lose quite a few kids last year with our seniors – we lost our (second-leading) receiver in DeSean Gilbert, we lost our leading rusher in KJ Alexander and of course basically a four-year starting quarterback in Nolan Ford. The good news is we return two talented receivers in Tray Price and Trey Colson and a big tight end in Simon Ghee.
“Those are the guys that we’re going to build around that have experience. Right now, Isaiah Ghee will be our quarterback. He started two games last year for us while Nolan had an injury and did well. We expect him to step in and have a big season for us.”
Isaiah Ghee, a junior, finished with 23 completions for 450 yards and four touchdowns as the fill-in at quarterback for Ford. Now the job is his full-time, Griffith said.
“I would view him as more of a thrower than Nolan was,” Griffith said. “Nolan could throw it, but he was also one of our better runners at 185, 190 pounds. Isaiah is not quite as big in terms of his weight – he’s more of a 150-pound quarterback, but he has a really good arm and we think he can be an effective passer for us.”
Isaiah Ghee will have some talented playmakers to get the ball to this season, starting with last year’s top receiver Tray Price (34 catches for 651 yards and 9 touchdowns) and fellowing wideout Trey Colson. Simon Ghee (10 catches for 127 yards and 1 TD) is also back as a big target at tight end.
Junior Quinton Hollis won the starting job at running back this season and Griffith expects solid production there from the back he describes as “shifty.”
“He’s really done a good job since the start of our preseason and has earned the starting running back position,” Griffith said.
The Raiders have three starters back on the offensive line in Layton Willis, Morgan White and Luke Penrose. Ethan Richardson also “played a ton” last year, giving East a solid foundation on offense.
“I think with our skill set that we have at our skill positions, we need to throw the ball a little bit more than we have in the past and I think we’re going to,” Griffith said. “I think we have some really good receivers at all four receiver spots that can run and catch and do something when the ball’s in their hands. We just have to get better at pass protection – that’s something we weren’t real good at last year, but I think we’re going to be better this year.”
Defense is where the Raiders could really shine this season. Simon Ghee, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound outside linebacker who’s drawing major interest from college programs, is back after tallying a team-best five sacks along with 39 tackles last season.
“I think it is the strength of the team,” Simon Ghee said. “Defense is going to help us win a lot of games. We get to the ball.”
Linebacker Maddox Tarrence, last season’s leading tackler with 78 stops, is also back along with three-year starting outside linebacker Jaiden Durbin (42 tackles last year).
In the secondary, Isaiah Ghee (three interceptions last year) and strong safety Trey Colson (42 tackles, three interceptions) provide a pair of ball-hawking, experienced leaders.
“We return some guys there,” Griffith said. “Defensively, we should be much better this year.”
WARREN EAST 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – Logan County
Aug. 27 – Ohio County
Sept. 3 – at Edmonson County
Sept. 10 – Russellville
Sept. 17 – Russell County
Sept. 24 – at Wayne County
Sept. 30 – at Warren Central
Oct. 15 – Allen County-Scottsville
Oct. 22 – at Franklin-Simpson
Oct. 29 – at Daviess County{&end}