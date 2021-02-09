The Warren East boys’ basketball team was happy to be back on the court Tuesday, and celebrated by beating Franklin-Simpson 63-56 at Warren East High School.
Playing for the first time in 24 days after being shut down due to COVID-19 protocols, Warren East (1-2) closed with a 13-4 run to take control and earn a hard-fought victory against the Wildcats.
“I think this is year 23 of coaching and about the only word I can use to sum it up is ‘remarkable’ – being off the time we were and having one day to prepare,” Warren East coach Brandon Combs said. “We are still not 100%. We’ve got a couple of guys out that we missed tonight. I thought it was excellent we had some young guys step up.
“We were grateful for the opportunity to play and then I thought we did a good job against a quality opponent. We got the win, but there are plenty of things to work on.”
Warren East came out red-hot with nine straight points to open the contest. Franklin-Simpson got going on a bucket by Andreyous Miller to start a 9-2 surge that cut the deficit to two, but the Raiders scored the last five points of the period to make the score 14-9.
Franklin got its first lead early in the second after back-to-back 3s from KyJuan Stutzman made it 20-16. The Raiders regrouped with Linkin Lockhart’s 3 tying the score 30-all at halftime.
Warren East led early in the third quarter before Franklin-Simpson (5-2) went on an 11-0 run to take a comfortable 45-37 lead.
The Raiders answered right back, scoring nine straight to push back ahead 46-45 early in the fourth. The lead went back and forth three times before Roger Duncan’s 3 started a 10-0 run that pushed Warren East out to a 60-52 advantage. The Wildcats were unable to get closer than six the rest of the way.
“We did a good job of adjusting on the fly and taking care of our business late,” Combs said.
Isaiah Andrews led Warren East with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Lockhart and Tray Price added 12 points each.
“We’ve been practicing all this time just to get quarantined,” Andrews said. “Our luck hasn’t been good. The other district teams, they’ve been shut down, but this is our third (game) now. It just felt good to get back out on the court and play.”
Stutzman led Franklin with 34 points and Miller added 17. The Wildcats finished 4 for 24 from 3-point range and 8 for 21 from the free-throw line.
“We shot entirely too many 3s and couldn’t make a free throw,” Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. “I don’t know what the numbers were, but I can tell you the last two games we have probably shot over 60 3s. I told them after the game that is not us. That is not our identity.”
Warren East is scheduled to play at Greenwood at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Franklin-Simpson is scheduled to play at Russellville at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
FSHS 9 21 15 11 – 56
WEHS 14 16 11 22 – 63
FS – Stutzman 34, Miller 17, Hogan 4, Lowe 1.
WE – Andrews 20, Lockhart 12, Price 12, Williams 7, Jones 5, Duncan 4, Ghee 2, Wheeler 1.
GIRLS
Warren East 48, Franklin-Simpson 32
Lucy Patterson had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Warren East made it two straight wins and four of five heading into a District 14 matchup at Greenwood on Friday.
“We knew this week was going to be a busy week,” Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. “Our focus with three games this week was to take it one game at a time. We’ve been really practicing on taking care of the ball and executing our plays. I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
The Lady Raiders used an 8-0 run to close the first quarter with a 15-5 advantage.
Patterson and Reagan Lawson powered Warren East to a commanding 28-15 halftime lead – scoring 10 points each.
Warren East extended the margin to 38-23 early in the fourth, when Franklin-Simpson (6-5) got seven straight from Kate Norwood to pull within eight. The Lady Cats were unable to get any closer, with Warren East scoring eight of the final 10 points of the game.
“It helps us a lot,” Patterson said of answering the comeback. “It lets us know if you don’t panic, you can keep your lead and keep going strong and take out the win in the end.”
Lawson added 13 points for the Lady Raiders, while Norwood led the Lady Cats with 14 points.
Warren East is scheduled to play at Greenwood at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Franklin-Simpson is scheduled to play at Russellville at 6 p.m. on Friday.
FSHS 5 10 6 11 – 32
WEHS 15 13 7 13 – 48
FS – Norwood 14, Turner 8, Barbee 6, Partinger 2, Johnson 2.
WE – Patterson 17, Lawson 13, Forrester 7, Harrell 6, Alexander 3, Carter 2.{&end}
