The Warren East Raiders played the spoiler at Edmonson County’s homecoming game Friday night, attacking the Wildcats early with a rushing attack that the defense had no answer for in a 39-12 win.
“I thought we came out the first half and took care of business,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said after the game. “We had a good week leading up to this game and I thought it showed in the first half.”
The Raiders jumped out to an early lead on the first drive of the game, with quarterback Nolan Ford getting into the end zone on a keeper from 27 yards out. On the ensuing Edmonson County drive, the Wildcats fumbled and Warren East came away with the ball, starting another quick drive, capped off by another Ford rushing touchdown, this time from the 1-yard line.
“Blocking was there all night,” Ford said. “It just allowed me to get up in the hole and produce touchdowns.”
After a Edmonson County punt, the Raiders got back on the field and again made quick work of the Wildcat defense. This time it was KJ Alexander finding the end zone on a 18-yard run, making the score 18-0 Warren East at the end of the first quarter.
Edmonson County’s offense attempted to get back in the game, but an interception by Warren East’s EJ Smith set the Raiders up with the ball and good field position. Four plays later, Ford ran for his third touchdown of the night.
The Raiders weren’t done with their first-half scoring. After a once-promising Wildcat drive got bogged down with a huge loss on a bad snap, as well as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Warren East took back over and Demontra Pillow put his team ahead 32-0 at the halftime break with a 6-yard run.
After the halftime break, the breakneck scoring pace slowed, as Warren East opted to attempt to run the clock down on its offensive possessions. The first score of the half belonged to Edmonson County on a 13-yard toss from Jon Smith to Chance Lucas.
On the ensuing drive, the Raiders were facing fourth down when Ford found Michael Phelps on a slant route for a 32-yard touchdown strike.
The Wildcats didn’t give up late, adding a touchdown on a 15-yard run from Lucas with 15 seconds remaining in the game. It was too little, too late, and Warren East headed home with a 39-12 victory.
“In the second half, we come out and we actually played a little bit of good football,” Wildcats coach Nathan Smith said. “But you know, you can’t have a start like that and beat a good football team like Warren East.”
The Raiders moved to 3-3 on the season going into next week’s game at Warren Central. Edmonson County dropped to 1-5 with the loss and will take on Monroe County at home next week.
WE 18 14 7 0 – 39
EC 0 0 6 6 – 12
First quarter
WE – Nolan Ford, 27 run (Kick failed), 9:47
WE – Ford 1 run (Kick failed), 7:12
WE – KJ Alexander 18 run (conversion failed), 3:04
Second quarter
WE – Ford 6 run (kick failed), 11:21
WE – Demontra Pillow 6 run (conversion run), 7:40
Third quarter
EC – Chance Lucas 13 pass from Jon Smith (kick failed), 7:48
WE – Michael Phelps 32 pass from Ford (kick good), 0:05
Fourth quarter
EC – Lucas 15 run (conversion failed), 0:15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.