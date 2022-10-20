The Warren East football team took down an old nemesis to make a little history in Thursday’s 36-21 win over visiting Franklin-Simpson.
Quarterback Dane Parsley ran for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and Isaiah Ghee’s pick-6 sealed it as Warren East (9-0 overall, 4-0 Class 4A, District 2) claimed the district championship by beating Franklin-Simpson for the first time since 2012.
The streak included a pair of losses to the Wildcats last season -- a 41-14 loss with a chance to clinch the top seed in the district and a 27-26 heartbreaker in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
“That wasn’t a monkey on our back that we were fighting tonight. That was a 1,000-pound gorilla that we were trying to knock off,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “I thought that really showed in the first half, but I thought the second half our kids came out and played the way we are capable of playing.
“I can’t be more proud of the players and coaches on our team.”
Franklin-Simpson (5-3, 3-1) came in looking to claim the district title for itself and for about three quarters it looked like the Wildcats might be able to continue their dominance against the Raiders.
Franklin opened the night with a six-play, 79-yard drive -- capped by a Gavin Dickerson 25-yard touchdown run -- to take a 7-0 lead.
Warren East tied it on a Quinton Hollis touchdown run late in the first quarter, but the Wildcats methodically marched down the field again to regain the lead. Franklin-Simpson needed nine plays to go 65 yards, with Layne Alford’s touchdown run making the score 14-7 early in the second quarter.
The Raiders answered right before halftime with Hollis scoring his second touchdown of the night, but Warren East was unable to convert the extra point and trailed 14-13 at the break.
The Wildcats seized the momentum to start the second half. Franklin recovered an onside kick and proceeded to take seven minutes off the clock -- extending the lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mathias Dickerson to Layne with 4:54 left in the third.
It only took Parsley and the Raiders 50 seconds to answer as the sophomore quarterback ran through defenders for a punishing 51-yard scramble and Ahmed Alexander added the two-point conversion on a reverse to tie the score 21-all.
“The bottom line is we’ve got Dane Parsley and the other teams don’t,” Griffith said. “He’s a special player with special talents. Not only that, he is the leader of our football team and a great student in the building. There’s not enough good things I can say about him.”
After stopping the Wildcats on downs at the Warren East 44, the Raiders offense was able to drive down the field for the first lead of the night. Warren East needed seven plays -- six runs -- to march down the field, with Parsley scoring on a 19-yard keeper and adding a two-point conversion run to make the score 29-21 with 6:53 left.
The Warren East defense took it from there, forcing a three-and-out on the next drive then capping it with a 15-yard interception return by Ghee with 21.2 seconds left to seal the win.
“It was great,” Ghee said. “Last year’s game fueled the fire for this game. We just came out and won the game.”
Warren East finished with 282 yards of offense, 257 on the ground. Parsley led the way with 170 yards on 15 carries, while Hollis added 56 yards rushing.
“We’ve been preaching since we came in this summer that we are district champions,” Parsley said. “We know what we can be -- especially with an older team and our line and skill guys. All of our seniors, they know their job and they have been doing their job. I’m so proud of them.”
Franklin-Simpson finished with 181 yards rushing. Blake McPhearson led the way with 56 yards -- one of three Wildcats to rush for more than 50 yards.
“I was proud of the way our kids played,” FS coach Max Chaney said. “They came out and battled and really fought hard. That’s a very good, probably the best Warren East team that I have seen in a long time. We just can’t overcome stupid penalties and silly mistakes. We are not going to be able to overcome those kind of things.
“They played hard and I am really proud of my kids, but that’s a good team -- a lot of speed, a lot of speed over there.”
With the win, Warren East secures home-field advantage at least through the first two weeks of the playoffs.
“It’s nice to know that we are definitely going to be playing at home,” Griffith said. “It’s nice to know that we aren’t going to have to get on the bus and go to an unfriendly environment, but at the same time we are going to ride the wave with this group of kids. I can’t tell you what a pleasure they have been to coach this year.”
Both teams will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28. Warren East will host Daviess County, while Franklin-Simpson hosts Glasgow.
FSHS 7 7 7 0 -- 21
WEHS 7 6 8 15 -- 36
First quarter
FS -- Gavin Dickerson 25 run (Atakis Allen kick), 8:40
WE -- Quinton Hollis 20 run (Isaiah Ghee kick), 2:17
Second quarter
FS -- Layne Alford 7 run (Allen kick), 9:34
WE -- Hollis 5 run (conversion failed), 0:42.5
Third quarter
FS -- Alford 6 pass from Mathias Dickerson (Allen kick), 4:54
WE -- Dane Parsley 51 run (Ahmad Alexander run), 4:04
Fourth quarter
WE -- Parley 16 run (Parsley run), 6:53
WE -- Ghee 15 interception return (Justin Mosquiera kick), 0:21.2