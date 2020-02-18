The Warren East boys’ basketball team snapped a three-game skid with a 78-66 victory at Caverna on Monday.
Jordan Jones led the Raiders (5-19) with 23 points and Tray Price added 16. Warren East will travel to Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Deshante Richardson had 25 points for the Colonels (5-20), Zyier Yates had 14 and Drew Rhodes had 11. Caverna will travel to Adair County on Tuesday.
Girls
Warren East 57, Caverna 38
Lucy Patterson had 16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, six steals and three blocks to lead the Lady Raiders to a 57-38 victory at Caverna on Monday.
Hailey Hymer added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Lady Raiders (16-8), while Kelsey Sparks and Olivia Price each added 10 points. Warren East will travel to Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Kaliana Richardson led Caverna (8-11) with 16 points, Stacia Burnett had 10 and McKeeya Faulkner had nine. The Lady Colonels will travel to Adair County on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 49, Hart County 46
The Lady Cats picked up the team’s second straight win with a 49-46 victory over Hart County on Monday.
Katie Lindsey led Edmonson County (16-10) with 17 points, Lauren Ballance had 11 and Emma Rose Vincent had eight. Ballance also had a team-high 11 rebounds.
Edmonson County will host Grayson County on Thursday.
Butler County 60, Russellville 58, OT
Jaelyn Taylor scored 20 points to lead Butler County to a 60-58 overtime victory against Russellville on Monday.
Taylin Clark added 16 points for the Lady Bears (12-16) and Jenna Phelps had 11. Butler County will travel to Frederick Fraize on Thursday.
