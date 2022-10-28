Warren East's football team had a chance to complete just the second undefeated regular season in the 53-year history of the school Friday night at Jim Ross Field.
Daviess County made sure they earned it.
The Raiders withstood wild momentum swings through four quarters, then came up with a key special teams play in overtime before ultimately winning 49-48 on Dane Parsley's 10-yard touchdown run followed by a successful point-after attempt by Isaiah Ghee to join the 2006 squad as the only two Raiders teams to go unbeaten in the regular season.
Tied 42-all at the end of regulation after Daviess County (6-4) scored a touchdown and pushed in the two-point conversion with just 36 seconds left, the game went to overtime with the visiting Panthers seemingly holding all the momentum.
Starting overtime on defense, the Raiders nearly held firm before Panthers quarterback Jack Ball slipped into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
But Warren East (10-0) got a huge lift on the PAT when junior Malik Summers knifed through the line to get a partial block on Sean Higgs' attempt.
Needing just a touchdown and a successful PAT to lock up the win, Raiders quarterback Dane Parsley didn't waste any time. On first down from the 10 to start the OT possession, Parsley tucked the ball and ran it in himself for the game-tying score.
"It wasn't really a run play -- it was a pass play," Parsley said. "I just took it in there."
That left it up to Ghee, who drilled the point after lock up the victory.
"Malik Summers blocked the extra point -- that really got our juices going a little bit," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. "Dane scored on the first play and Isaiah kicked it through. I just thought it was fitting because our kicking game has kind of struggled -- our extra points, all year -- and the fact that we won it on an extra point is pretty fitting."
The Raiders looked to be in good shape coming out of the halftime break with a 28-21 lead when Quinton Hollis capped a six-play, 58-yard drive with a touchdown run that pushed East's lead to two touchdowns.
After Daviess answered on Lake Wilson's 28-yard touchdown pass to Luke Floyd, the Raiders struck right back when Parsley hooked up with Tray Price on a pinpoint throw down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown to push the lead back to 42-28 with 2:22 left in the third.
The Panthers kept right on landing haymakers, with Bryson Parm (23 rushes for 242 yards) busting loose for a 50-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.
East's defense came up with a huge stop on fourth-and-2 from their own 12 to thwart a Daviess drive late in the fourth, but after punting it back on the ensuing possession the Raiders couldn't hold on again as Wilson (18-of-22 passing for 292 yards, 3 TDs) found Luke Hagedorn for a 28-yard touchdown pass and then connected with Floyd on a two-point conversion pass to tie the game at 42 with 36 seconds left.
In a game filled with big plays, the Raiders came up with the first one on the opening kickoff by recovering a fumble at the Panthers' 28 to set up a 1-yard touchdown run for Parsley. It was just the start of a huge night for the Raiders' sophomore, who ran for 96 yards and three touchdowns and also complete 14-of-18 passes for 196 yards and three TDs.
Parm got his first touchdown on a 2-yard run later in the first, then got his second on a 3-yard run after the Panthers recovered an East fumble before scoring in three plays.
Parsley's second TD run pulled his team back within one with 6:38 left in the half, but two plays later Wilson and Floyd hooked up for an 83-yard bomb to push the lead back out.
East answered with Parsley finished off six-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ahmad Alexander, then found him again on a two-point conversion pass to knot the score at 21.
"They played a lot of man defense, and our wide receivers, we've got a lot of speed," Alexander said. "We've had a lot of practice and we've just got our routes down to the tee."
Maddox Tarrence ended the Panthers' next possession by picking off Wilson's pass and returning it 20 yards to the 50, setting up the Parsley to Alexander connection again on a 30-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds left in the half.
Alexander finished with four catches for 62 yards and two TDs, while Price had eight catches for 114 yards and a score. Hollis added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown for East, which will host Hopkins County Central in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs this coming Friday.
"I'm really proud of our kids," Griffith said. "It's been a special year, but to finish it off in the regular season 10-0, I'm extremely happy for our guys and coaches. Obviously, everybody starts off fresh next week but it's a great accomplishment."
DCHS 14 7 7 14 6 -- 48
WEHS 7 21 14 0 7 -- 49
First quarter
WE -- Dane Parsley 1 run (Isaiah Ghee kick), 9:04
DC -- Bryson Parm 2 run (Sean Higgs kick), 1:27
DC -- Parm 3 run (Higgs kick), 0:00
Second quarter
WE -- Parsley 2 run (kick failed), 6:38
DC -- Luke Floyd 83 pass from Lake Wilson (Higgs kick), 5:33
WE -- Ahmad Alexander 8 pass from Parsley (Alexander pass from Parsley), 3:12
WE -- Alexander 30 pass from Parsley (Ghee kick), 0:12
Third quarter
WE -- Quinton Hollis 8 run (Ghee kick), 9:54
DC -- Floyd 28 pass from Wilson (Higgs kick), 3:40
WE -- Tray Price 48 pass from Parsley (Ghee kick), 2:22
Fourth quarter
DC -- Parm 50 run (kick failed), 10:39
DC -- Luke Hagedorn 34 pass from Wilson (Floyd pass from Wilson), 0:36
Overtime
DC -- Jack Ball 2 run (kick blocked)
WE -- Parsley 10 run (Ghee kick)