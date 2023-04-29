Warren East centerfielder Tray Price (10) sprints to first base in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East left fielder Maddox Tarrence (21) slides past Russell County catcher Jack Shearer (16) to home base in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East pitcher Chase Carver (12) pitches to Russell County short stop Trace Stringer (3) in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East pitcher Chase Carver (12) pitches to Russell County second baseman Adam Walters (8) in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East third baseman Caiden Murrell (2) winds up to throw a ground ball he caught to first base to get Russell County short stop Trace Stringer (3) out in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East left fielder Maddox Tarrence (21) and short stop Drake Young (28) high-five after they both make it safely to home base in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Russell County third baseman Ayden McGowan (18) tags Warren East pitcher Chase Carver (12) out as he slides into third base in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East centerfielder Tray Price (10) sprints to first base in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East left fielder Maddox Tarrence (21) slides past Russell County catcher Jack Shearer (16) to home base in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East pitcher Chase Carver (12) pitches to Russell County short stop Trace Stringer (3) in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East pitcher Chase Carver (12) pitches to Russell County second baseman Adam Walters (8) in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East third baseman Caiden Murrell (2) winds up to throw a ground ball he caught to first base to get Russell County short stop Trace Stringer (3) out in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East left fielder Maddox Tarrence (21) and short stop Drake Young (28) high-five after they both make it safely to home base in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Russell County third baseman Ayden McGowan (18) tags Warren East pitcher Chase Carver (12) out as he slides into third base in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over Lakers in a doubleheaders at Warren East High School on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
An originally scheduled Region 4 championship rematch turned into a doubleheader sweep for the Warren East baseball team, which gained a measure of revenge from Russell County with a pair of wins on Saturday at Warren East High School.
After rallying for a 13-6 win in game one, Warren East (19-6) completed the sweep with an 8-0 shutout in the nightcap.
“They are always really good, so anytime you can get a win over them you are happy,” WE coach Wes Sanford said. “To get two is even better. The plan was to have Graves County come in, but we thought there was rain coming in and then it didn’t come. We ended up playing them twice and it always feels good to beat those guys. I like those guys. I like their team and I like their coaches. It’s fun games when we get to play them.”
Chase Carver played a big hand in the game two win.
Carver followed an RBI single by Maddox Tarrence with a two-run double to cap a three-run rally in the first inning. Carver added a three-run homer in the third to push to lead to 6-0.
“The goal is every day to come out and win as many games as you can so that was the main goal, but we obviously had a bad taste in our mouth from last year,” Carver said. “It felt good to win.”
Tray Price added a two-run homer to extend the lead to 8-0 in the fourth and Carver and Wyatt Nesbitt took it from there.
Carver earned the win, tossing four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
“Our pitchers just need to throw strikes and Chase has been struggling to throw strikes consistently,” Sanford said. “He threw really well today, kept them off balance. He was on a short pitch count today. Just to see them throw strikes and attack the zone is what we want to see from all of our pitchers. Hopefully we can continue to make that a thing for us.”
Nesbitt finished off the shutout with three innings of relief, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Carver and Braylen Lee finished with two hits each in the second game.
In the first game, Russell County (17-7) led 2-0 before Warren East rallied with a six-run third inning.
Drake Young finished with three hits in game one. Tarrence and Gage Elkins both homered and finished with a two-hit game.
Caiden Murrell earned the win with 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief.
“We played pretty well today,” Sanford said. “We hit it probably better than we have. We had some big hits when we needed them. We did a really good job with two outs today. We got a lot of stuff started with two outs, which is something you are not always going to do. Today was our day. We played well and everything was going our way.”
Warren East returns to action at Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. on Monday.
RCHS 000 000 0 -- 0 4 1
WEHS 303 200 X -- 8 9 0
WP: Carver LP: Loy.
***
RCHS 101 300 1 -- 6 9 2
WEHS 006 241 X -- 13 12 4
WP: Murrell LP: Helm
– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.