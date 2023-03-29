Warren East used a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away for an 8-2 baseball win over visiting South Warren on Tuesday.
Colton Edwards tallied a double and two RBIs, Braylen Lee had a double and an RBI, Chase Carver stole three bases and drove in a run, Caiden Murrell tallied two stolen bases and an RBI and Maddox Tarrence added a double and an RBI for the Raiders.
East starting pitcher Tanner Goad earned the win after allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three batters. Drake Young and Tray Price finished up with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Young struck out four.
Warren East (4-2) visits Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
Ty Croghan and Keegan Milby each drove in a run for the Spartans.
South Warren (6-2) visits Daviess County on Thursday.
Bowling Green 3, Logan County 2
Ethan Madison tallied a triple and an RBI to lead Bowling Green to a 3-2 win in the Purples' home opener Tuesday.
Grayson Newman added an RBI and Reid Buser tallied a double for the Purples.
Jackson Idlett earned the win in relief after pitching 2 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings. He struck out two. BG starter Peyton Henderson got a no-decision after allowing two runs (one earned) off three hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out one.
Bowling Green (2-3) visits Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Brady Hinton notched a double and an RBI, and Chance Sweeney added an RBI for the visiting Cougars.
Logan County (2-4) hosts Greenwood on Thursday.
Greenwood 6, Muhlenberg County 2
James Russell went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead visiting Greenwood to a 6-2 win over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Cyler Talley added an RBI and stole three bases, and Aiden O'Hara, Andrew Jolly and Reed McClard each drove in a run for the Gators.
Easton Talley earned the win in relief, working 3 1/3 innings with no runs allowed off no hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Greenwood (6-1) was set to host Barren County on Wednesday.
Russellville 16, Warren Central 9
Noah Harris went 2-for-5 with four runs scored, three stolen bases and a run batted in to spark host Russellville to a 16-9 win over Warren Central on Tuesday.
Lyndon Edmonds-Wilson drove in two runs and Andrew Dowlen tallied a double, three runs scored and an RBI for the Panthers.
Landon Gunderson picked up the win in relief, allowing three unearned runs off four hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out nine.
Russellville (1-5) hosts Kenwood (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Warren Central (0-5) hosts McLean County on Saturday.
Glasgow 4, Franklin-Simpson 2
Visiting Glasgow outlasted Franklin-Simpson for a 4-2 win in 10 innings on Tuesday.
Weston Carroll doubled and drove in two runs, and Connor Davis was 2-for-5 to lead the Scotties.
Glasgow starting pitcher Brayden Emmitt got a no-decision after allowing two runs (one earned) off six hits and three walks in seven innings. he struck out seven. Zachary Poool earned the win in relief, allowing no runs just one hit and four walks while striking out five over three innings.
Glasgow (2-4) takes on Sayre in the Fort Walton Beach Bash on Sunday in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.
John West went 2-for-4, Colton Wilson was 2-for-5, and Garrett Sadler and Brady Delk each drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Franklin starting pitcher Brevin Scott pitched eight innings, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Franklin-Simpson (1-7) hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.
Ohio County 4, Barren County 1
Visiting Ohio County claimed a 4-1 win over Barren County on Tuesday.
Cash Moore drove in the lone run for the Trojans, while Braydon Brown added a double.
Barren County (2-4) was slated to visit Greenwood on Wednesday.