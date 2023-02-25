The Warren East boys’ basketball team will make its long-awaited return to the Region 4 Tournament against Monroe County at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Fresh off winning the District 15 Tournament, Warren East (20-9) will play its first region tournament game since 1997 against a Monroe County team it faced in the regular-season finale in Tompkinsville. The Falcons won 84-72 on Feb. 16.
Monroe County (18-14) finished as runner-up in District 16.
“Monroe is a very solid team,” WE coach Kyle Benge said. “They are very well-coached. They’ve got shooters. They’ve got inside play. They are very fundamental. It will be a hard matchup for us, but we are excited to survive and advance.”
Benge added he likes having the extra day off before his team plays its region opener.
“Getting an extra day to prepare for Monroe will be big,” Benge said. “I think taking the guys Tuesday, kind of seeing everything at Western, will be good as well. We’re really excited to have this opportunity.”
The other three first-round matchups will also be rematches from the regular season.
Defending region champ and No. 1 ranked team in the state Warren Central (29-1) will face District 13 runner-up Franklin Simpson (17-10) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Dragons have won five straight against Franklin overall, including a 71-43 win on Dec. 13, and have five straight postseason wins over the Wildcats.
“They are familiar with us,” WC coach William Unseld said. “We are familiar with them. We just have to go play. You get to the region tournament and it is a tough game no matter who you play. We have to compete and get better the next few days. We will sit back and watch the film and figure out what we have to do to beat them.”
Warren Central has won 20 straight and enters as the prohibitive favorite, but Unseld cautions anything can happen in the region tournament.
“I think we have the best team,” Unseld said. “I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that. I think we have the best team, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be beat -- especially in a one-game scenario. If it was a three-game kind of deal I think we’d have the odds to win every series, but because it is a one-game thing in Kentucky basketball somebody can come and shoot the lights out and all of a sudden it’s over with. We have to compete and do some things well.”
The first round begins on Tuesday with District 16 champion Metcalfe County (13-18) facing District 15 runner-up Barren County at 6 p.m. Barren County beat Metcalfe County 58-50 on Feb. 14.
District 14 runner-up Bowling Green (24-8) will face District 13 champion Todd County Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two teams met in Elkton on Dec. 2 with the Purples winning 54-48. Several of Bowling Green’s players were still competing for the BG football team and missed that first meeting, including starting guard Deuce Bailey.
“It’s a long season, so I think through 30-plus games of basketball both teams have gotten better,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “Obviously with them having a win over a good Franklin-Simpson team and winning their district they are a quality club. (Jamison) Glass is a good player. They have good guard play. We understand the task in front of us.”
The semifinals are scheduled for March 6, with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. March 7.