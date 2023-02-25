Warren East wins first district title since 1989
Warren East's Isaiah Andrews (4) controls the ball during Warren East’s 56-55 win over Barren County on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Warren East High School. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)

 Caleb Lowndes

The Warren East boys’ basketball team will make its long-awaited return to the Region 4 Tournament against Monroe County at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.