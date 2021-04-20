Warren East sophomore Chase Carver went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and teammate Drake Young tallied two doubles and two RBIs to pace the Raiders to a 9-2 baseball win over District 14 rival Greenwood on Monday.
Nolan Ford added a 2-for-4 day with an RBI, Caiden Murrell tallied a double and an RBI and Austin Comer added an RBI in the win.
Raiders starting pitcher Brady Dragoo earned the win after allowing two runs off three hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out 12. Cameron Martin finished up with a scoreless inning of relief.
Warren East (10-3 overall, 3-0 District 14) has won six straight and was scheduled to play at Greenwood (7-7, 0-3) on Tuesday.
Bowling Green 16, Warren Central 0
Bowling Green's Dillon Maners went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the host Purples to a 16-0 win in three innings over District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday.
Carson Myers went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Campbell Bush was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a stolen base, and Eli Burwash was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the win.
Also for the Purples, Trent Warden, Will Buser and Patrick Forbes each drove in a run.
Myers earned the win after allowing no hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in three innings.
Bowling Green (10-3, 1-0 District 14) has won five straight and was set to visit Warren Central (0-9, 0-3) on Tuesday.
South Warren 12, Glasgow 11
Host South Warren homered four times in Monday's 12-11 win over Glasgow.
Trevor McNaughton was 2-for-3 with a home run, Dalton Taylor went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two stolen bases, Austin Flynn was 2-for-5 with a homer and two stolen bases, and Tucker Bishop homered and drove in two runs in the win.
Also for the Spartans, Kobe Martin was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI, Dane Isable was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, and Pierre Graves and Any Coft each drove in a run.
Coleman House earned the win after allowing seven runs (one earned) in 3 2/3 innings.
Glasgow's Hunter Scott homered and drove in two runs, Jackson Poland was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, andTyler Lane went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and and RBI. Also for the Scotties, Easton Jessie, Camron Hayden, John Myers and Connor Davis each drove in a run.
South Warren (7-3) has won five straight and was set to host Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. Glasgow (6-5) was slated to host Monroe County on Tuesday.
Barren County 15, Hart County 0
Jameson Buie tripled and drove in three runs as host Barren County topped Hart County 15-0 in four innings on Monday.
Taye Poynter added a double and three RBIs and Brennan Hicks was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in the win.
Cody Moore, Zach Wasson and Corbin Murphy each tallied an RBI for the Trojans.
Buie started and earned the win after tossing four shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out four.
Barren County (7-4) was scheduled to host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Butler County 15, Edmonson County 3
Butler County's Chance Castlen drove in five runs to lead the visiting Bears to a 15-3 win in four innings over District 12 foe Edmonson County on Monday.
Hunter McKee was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a stolen base, Jake McKee and Ross West each drove in two runs, Jordan McCrady went 2-for-2 and scored three runs, and Leevi McMillin added a solo home run in the win.
Hunter McKee earned the win, allowing three runs off four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in four innings.
Butler County (4-4, 1-0 District 12) was slated to host Edmonson County (3-8, 0-1) on Tuesday.
Logan County 15, Cumberland County 0
Macon Barrow was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four runs scored and three RBIs as host Logan County rolled to a 15-0 win in four innings over Cumberland County on Monday.
Davin Yates was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs in the win. Teammate Harper Butler tallied a triple and a double and scored two runs, while the Cougars' Jaxon Hendrix, Chance Sweeney and Wyatt Blake each drove in a pair of runs. Also for Logan, Jason Mautz tallied an RBI.
Blake Wood earned the win, allowing no runs off one hit and a walk while striking out three in four innings.
Logan County (6-6) was slated to visit Russellville on Tuesday.