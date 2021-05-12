Warren East senior Cameron Martin drove in a pair of runs to help the Raiders clinch the No. 2 seed in the upcoming District 14 baseball tournament with a 6-3 home win over South Warren on Tuesday.
Drake Young was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Chase Carver was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Maddox Tarrence was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Raiders. Tray Price added an RBI in the win.
Tanner Goad started and earned the win after allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out three batters.
Trevor McNaughton had a double and an RBI and Tucker Bishop added a double for the Spartans in the loss. South Warren (15-9 overall, 4-4 District 14) will be the No. 3 seed in the district tournament.
Warren East (16-9, 5-3) is back in action Friday at Metcalfe County. The Spartans host Clinton County on Thursday.
Bowling Green 8, Greenwood 1
Bowling Green's Carson Myers drove in three runs and pitched six scoreless innings to boost the visiting Purples to an 8-1 win over District 14 rival Greenwood on Tuesday.
Myers was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs at the plate. On the mound, he earned the win by blanking the Gators for six innings. Myers struck out 12.
Maddox Burr was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Eli Burwash went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Patrick Hightower added a double in the win.
Rhett Dysholm was 2-for-3 to lead Greenwood (14-11, 3-5), which is back in action Thursday against visiting Cumberland County.
Bowling Green (22-3, 8-0) is at Glasgow on Thursday.
Barren County 9, Allen County-Scottsville 2
Barren County's Cody Moore was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the visiting Trojans downed District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville 9-2 on Tuesday.
Brennan Hicks was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, Jameson Buie went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Zach Wasson tallied a triple, two RBIs and scored three runs in the win.
Blake Cook fired a complete game for the victory, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out 10 in seven innings.
Barren County (10-6, 4-1) was set to host Monroe County on Wednesday. ACS (4-10, 1-4) hosts Warren Central on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 7, Todd County Central 3
Luke Richardson went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs to spark Franklin-Simpson to a 7-3 win over visiting District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Cole Wix added a 2-for-4 day with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Dalton Fiveash also drove in the run and earned the win on the mound with five scoreless innings. Fiveash struck out 11.
Franklin-Simpson (12-9, 5-0) next plays Friday at South Warren.
Glasgow 16, Monroe County 0
Cole Stephens and Xavier Ferreira drove in three runs apiece as visiting Glasgow rolled to a 16-0 win in five innings over District 15 foe Monroe County on Tuesday.
Ferreira was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Stephens went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Jackson Poland added a 2-for-3 day with two runs scored, and Cole Bunch homered and drove in two runs for the Scotties.
Also for Glasgow (11-9, 5-1), Ashton Cerwinske drove in two runs and scored twice and Jacob Brunson, Hunter Scott, John Myers and Tyler Lane each drove in a run.
Bunch started and got the win with three scoreless innings, allowing no hits or walks while fanning two.
The Scotties are back in action Thursday against visiting Bowling Green.
Edmonson County 6, Trinity (Whitesville) 2
Gavin Rose worked six innings to pick up the win and drove in a run for Edmonson County in Tuesday's 6-2 home win over District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesvlle).
Rose allowed two unearned runs off seven hits with four strikeouts to earn the win. Hunter Wilson pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts to notch the save.
Wilson also drove in a run, along with Daren Alexander, and Gavin Minyard chipped in with a double.
Edmonson County (9-12, 3-3) is back in action Friday at home against Allen County-Scottsville.