It was another explosive night for the Warren East offense in a 56-20 win over Warren Central on Thursday at Warren East High School.
Warren East (7-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A, District 2) totaled more than 500 yards with three scores longer than 50 yards to remain perfect on the season and carry huge momentum into the bye week.
“I thought we handled the short-week preparation really well,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “I thought we played well, especially in the first half. The second half we had a couple of turnovers that were sloppy, but overall I was really pleased with our effort tonight.”
Both teams entered perfect in district play with Warren Central (3-3, 2-1) riding the wave of back-to-back wins over Allen County-Scottsville and Russell County.
The Dragons took the opening kickoff and marched 72 yards, taking a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime.
The lead lasted all of 24 seconds as Dane Parsley found Tray Price down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown pass on Warren East’s first play from scrimmage to give the Raiders a 7-6 lead.
The Raiders added to the lead late in the first quarter with Quinton Hollis running it in from 8 yards out for his first score of the night.
Hollis struck again in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 21-6. Warren Central pulled within nine after Jean Aime connected with Demetrius Patterson for a 19-yard touchdown, but Warren East would put the game away in the final minutes of the first half.
The Raiders scored three touchdowns in the final three minutes -- including an 80-yard strike from Parsley to Price -- to take a commanding 42-12 lead at the half.
“That was caused by us,” Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said. “They are a good football team and we don’t tackle very well. It’s ridiculous the way we tackle.”
The Dragons got a defensive score to start the second half -- a 49-yard fumble return by Kangakole Jean Aime -- trimming the deficit to 42-20.
Warren East answered with the third rushing touchdown of the night by Hollis. On the next drive, Parsley busted through the line and barreled over a defender downfield to cap the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown run to start the KHSAA-mandated running clock with 1:03 left in the third.
“The one thing I will say about this team is that we play extremely hard on both sides of the ball in every game,” Griffith said. “As long as we play hard, we are going to have a chance because we are as athletic as anybody. We’ve got some size up front on both sides of the ball to do that as well.”
Parsley threw for 281 yards and added 123 yards on the ground. Price finished with eight catches for 212 yards.
“We are just doing everything we can,” Price said. “We know we have a good team. We are just putting it on everybody right now.”
Jean Aime threw for 188 yards and added 25 yards rushing. Deanglo Patterson finished with four catches for 75 yards.
“They are a good football team,” Nelson said. “I said in another interview that I would like to see them and Greenwood play. That would be a really good game.
“... The problem for us is we are still learning. We are still in the growing stages of when you get down, how do you act. We don’t act very well. We don’t act well at all when we get down. It’s disappointing because we are a pretty good team I think when we are running the same.”
Warren Central will play at Green County at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Warren East will take next week off before returning to action at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Allen County-Scottsville.
“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity (to win the district),” Griffith said. “We have to go to a tough place in Allen County-Scottsville. We will have Franklin-Simpson coming here -- a team we haven’t beaten in 10 years. Those are big games coming up for us, but we are going to take a break, get our batteries recharged and be ready to go in about 10 days.”
WCHS 6 6 8 0 -- 20
WEHS 14 28 14 0 -- 56
First quarter
WC -- Kayumba Jean Aime 1 run (pass failed), 7:22
WE -- Tray Price 75 pass from Dane Parsley (Isaiah Ghee kick), 6:58
WE -- Quinton Hollis 8 run (Ghee kick), 1:23
Second quarter
WE -- Hollis 2 run (Ghee kick), 8:14
WC -- Demetrius Barnett 19 pass from Jean Aime (pass failed), 5:01
WE -- Ghee 11 pass from Parsley (Ghee kick), 2:55
WE -- Price 80 pass from Parsley (Ghee kick), 1:19
WE -- Parsley 5 run (Ghee kick), 0:34
Third quarter
WC -- Kangakole Jean Aime 49 fumble return (Omari Glover pass from Kay. Jean Aime), 10:18
WE -- Hollis 1 run (Ghee kick), 7:18
WE -- Parsley 53 run (Ghee kick), 1:08