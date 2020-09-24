The Warren East boys’ soccer team used a fast start to take control and beat Russellville 4-1 on Thursday at Warren East High School.
Warren East (2-3-1) scored three goals in the first 19 minutes and cruised from there to pick up a win on senior night.
“It’s definitely a great feeling to have your team come together and play,” Warren East coach Zachary Young said. “I think it shows what we are capable of doing when we do get our heads up and start playing. ... It’s all about the team at this point.”
The Raiders scored on the first shot of the game, with Manuel Carias getting loose in the box to make the score 1-0 two minutes in.
Jefferson Rivera added two more goals in a five-minute span to quickly push the lead to 3-0. The first was a rebound goal after a shot deflected off Russellville’s keeper Nick Bollenbecker in the 14th minute, and the second goal was off a pass from Isai Mejia-Lovos.
“(The quick start) was really important because we got our heads up,” Rivera said. “We started playing as a team and we shut them down.”
It remained 3-0 until early in the second half, when the Panthers’ Avery Flener scored on a breakaway goal in the 54th minute – his 13th of the season.
Warren East answered 10 minutes later when Jesus Marin scored off a pass from Javier Leyva.
“Mistakes happen,” Young said. “It doesn’t matter how good you are. Things happen sometimes. Being able to come back and get the differential back definitely says a lot.”
Warren East outshot the Panthers 27-10, with a 16-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Bollenbecker had 12 saves for Russellville (3-4), while Kobe Kawaii had a save for the Raiders.
“A lot of it comes out of the control of the center – the midfielders,” Young said. “It goes back to our senior midfielders Eduardo and Isai Mejia-Lovos, our junior Javier (Leyva), and our outside wings Selemani Omari and Yahir Teodosio. It’s all a combination of all of our players. It starts with our back line with our seniors – with Kobe Kawaii in goal and Kobe Bunton on the back line.”
Warren East is scheduled to play at Christian County at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Russellville is scheduled to play at Muhlenberg County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.{&end}
