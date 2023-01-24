It wasn’t a district game with Warren East and South Warren no longer in the same district, but Tuesday’s matchup had that feel of an intense rivalry.
Warren East was able to earn bragging rights against its former district foe, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 42-41 win over visiting South Warren. Warren East (12-7) closed with a 9-2 run to erase a fourth-quarter deficit and earn a hard-fought victory.
“It definitely had a district feel to it and that is what I told the guys,” Warren East coach Kyle Benge said. “That is what I told the girls -- there are going to be some times, especially in tournament play, where the offense might struggle. The other team is going to do a good job taking out your best player, and I thought they really did a good job on Isaiah Andrews.
“At the end of the day, defense travels. If we want to make a run in our district and get to the region, it is going to come down to our defensive effort.”
South Warren (14-5) took control early, building a 16-6 lead late in the first quarter, but Warren East was able to regroup and cut the deficit to 25-19 by halftime.
Andrews opened the third quarter with seven straight points to give Warren East the lead, but South Warren was able to regain the advantage before the Raiders tied the score 31-all on a bucket by Ka Jarius Barber in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Barber gave the Raiders the lead with a bucket to start the fourth before South Warren scored eight straight -- the last four by Brandon Rowe -- to surge in front 39-33 with 4:46 remaining.
Warren East answered with seven straight, the final two on a bucket by Andrews that gave Warren East a 40-39 lead. Rowe’s layup gave the lead back to South Warren with 1:27 remaining, but Caiden Murrell answered with a floater with 1:03 left that gave the Raiders the lead for good.
South Warren had three possessions with a chance to regain the lead. The first possession, the Spartans missed two shots and the second possession South Warren missed a layup with three seconds left.
“The season is a marathon and we’ve been making those shots all year,” South Warren coach Carlos Quarles said. “It’s a tough place to come play. It just didn’t go down for us. The shots that we normally make, that I am comfortable with, we just didn’t make ‘em.”
The Spartans had one final chance, needing to go the length of the floor in 0.7 seconds, but the inbounds pass was intercepted in the frontcourt by Andrews to seal the victory.
“We read that in the timeout,” Andrews said. “We knew they were going deep. They had 0.7. They can’t shoot that, so that is when I stepped up, tried to make a play there and sealed the deal.”
Andrews led Warren East with 13 points, while Connor Doyle added nine points.
“South Warren is a really good basketball team,” Benge said. “They play teams tough -- Bowling Green, Warren Central. I’m proud of the way our guys fought. We lost a hard game on Saturday at the buzzer, so we talkd about getting stops when we needed to and tonight we did that.”
Rowe led the Spartans with a game-high 21 points.
“Bottom line, this game just came down to they made a couple more shots than we did down the stretch,” Quarles said. “We missed multiple layups throughout the game. We had plenty of opportunities to stretch our lead and we never could take advantage of it. Credit to Warren East -- they took advantage of their opportunities and we missed ours.”
Warren East will host Central Hardin at 7 p.m. on Friday, while South Warren travels to Bowling Green at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
SWHS 16 9 6 10 -- 41
WEHS 12 7 12 11 -- 42
SW -- Rowe 21, Linhart 6, Goley 4, Posey 4, Button 4, Hudson 2.
WE -- Andrews 13, Doyle 9, Murrell 7, Barber 6, Prince 5, Duncan 2.
South Warren 52, Warren East 40, girls
The Spartans used a balanced attack to finish strong and hold off a late charge by the Lady Raiders.
“I was proud of the girls,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “When they answered back, we tended to have an answer. That’s what a veteran team should be doing.
“When it came down to it, we did get the defensive stops we needed and we executed down the stretch.”
Warren East (5-13) started strong, building a 14-6 lead, but the Spartans answered with an 18-4 run to build a 24-18 advantage.
South Warren’s lead with 26-23 at halftime, with the Spartans getting 3s from Gracie Hodges and McLaine Hudson to push the margin to nine.
Warren East got as close as 38-35 early in the fourth and had a chance to get closer, but missed two layups on the same possession to cut the deficit to one. South Warren (11-11) answered with a bucket by Hudson and a 3 by Lydia Frank to get a little breathing room.
The Lady Raiders got as close as five in the final minutes before South Warren sealed it, going 8-for-9 from the free-throw line down the stretch.
“We just had to really work on our defense, get it together and work as team more -- get our head in it,” Frank said.
Hudson led South Warren with 13 points, while Hodges and Frank added 12 points each.
Despite playing without junior center Kiah Mitchell, South Warren outrebounded Warren East 30-25. Mila Munrath had 12 rebounds for South Warren.
“I thought we had a couple of kids that were really hungry for rebounds,” Embry said. “Kiah was sick, so she wasn’t here. That takes away a person and you have to step up to the plate and cover when people are not here. Mila was really good on the glass. I felt like Gracie was really good on the glass. That’s what we preach.”
Reagan Lawson finished with a game-high 14 points for Warren East, while Rileigh Jones added 12 points.
“We had a couple of opportunities there that we missed,” Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. “Either we didn’t shoot it or we turned the ball over and we didn’t capitalize on those opportunities. We had a chance to tie it up or even go ahead. That has been our Achilles heel all year long. We play in games and we give ourselves a chance and we aren’t closing out.
“When this team learns to close it out we are going to beat good teams like South Warren, but overall I was pleased with our team. I thought we executed well.”
Warren East will play at Butler County at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, while South Warren will play at Bowling Green at 6 p.m. on Friday.
SWHS 10 16 12 14 -- 52
WEHS 14 9 10 7 -- 40
SW -- Hudson 13, Hodges 12, Frank 12, Munrath 4, As. Overbay 4, Lindsey 3, Maxwell 2, Strow 2.
WE -- Lawson 14, Ri. Jones 12, Carver 5, Bratcher 3, Ra. Jones 2, Upton 2, Lawson 1, Pearson 1.