The Warren East baseball team picked up where it left off last season, besting Bowling Green 5-3 on Thursday at Warren East High School.
After beating the Purples in last year’s District 14 title game, Warren East (2-2) -- now in District 15 -- used a late rally to slide past BG and earn back-to-back wins.
The five runs came on a night when Warren East struggled offensively with five hits, but was able to take advantage of seven walks and a hit batter.
“It’s really early offensively,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “We are making a lot of mistakes. We are senior-laden, so we shouldn’t be making those kind of mistakes at this moment, but it is early and we are trying to do more than we need to.
“We both made a lot of mistakes. I’m sure they are going to tell you the same thing. They are still going to be a good team. They always are, so anytime you can get a win against them it always feels good.”
Bowling Green (1-2) led most of the night, but was unable to get enough distance to keep the Raiders from rallying late.
The Purples scored two runs in the second and had the bases loaded, but WE pitcher Tanner Goad got a chopper in front of the plate for an inning-ending double play to avoid further damage.
Warren East answered with a two-out rally in the third. After the first two batters were retired on two pitches, Caiden Murrell worked the count full before roping a double into the gap. The next four batters walked -- two walks with the bases loaded to tie the score 2-all.
“That was a big at-bat for Caiden Murrell,” Sanford said. “He’s one of the guys we wanted to give an opportunity because he’s a dang good player. With this lineup and the guys that we’ve got, he just didn’t get a whole lot of opportunities last year.”
Dillon Maners got the lead back for the Purples in the top of the fifth on an RBI double, but Goad got a pickoff to escape further damage.
Warren East answered with a sac fly from Drake Young in the bottom of the inning, then took the lead one inning later on an RBI single by Maddox Tarrence and a groundout by Chase Carver.
Bowling Green loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but reliever Tray Price was able to work out around the threat to earn the save and secure the win.
“It was almost a tale of two games in a way,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “I thought the first three, four innings we played really well -- kind of dominated. After that, whether it was they woke up or we went to sleep or whatever, they started putting it together.
“They are probably the region favorite. I think tonight was a district, region championship caliber game. Hopefully we get better at those little situations.”
Bowling Green outhit Warren East 7-5. Maners paced the Purples offense with three hits, while Drew Isenberg and Evan Schallert finished with an RBI each.
Braylen Lee had two hits and two runs scored for the Raiders.
Goad went six innings to earn the win. The left-hander allowed three runs and six hits with six walks and two strikeouts. Sanford said Goad picked up bullpen that was stretched in Wednesday’s win over Franklin-Simpson.
“They were all over him pretty early,” Sanford said. “They were hitting everything he was throwing up there early. He struggled to throw strikes. They got a hit or a walk there for a while and they had us on the ropes. We got away with a chopper in front of the plate and was able to get out of (the) inning. That was big for us. That could have been a huge inning for them and changed the whole complexion of the game.”
BGHS 020 010 0 -- 3 7 3
WEHS 002 012 X -- 5 5 0
WP: Goad LP: Buchanon S: Price