The Class 4A, District 2 title will be on the line when Franklin-Simpson visits Warren East on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Warren East (8-0 overall, 3-0 Class 4A, District 2) come in with a perfect record and a high-powered offense, but faces a district rival it hasn’t beaten in a decade. Franklin-Simpson (6-2, 3-0) has won 10 straight in the series – including a 41-14 win in the regular season, denying the Raiders a chance at the district title, and a 27-26 victory in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last season.
“We were in the same position a year ago to do the same thing and kind of let it get away from us down there,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “I think we have a different approach, different understanding of what we need to do to prepare for it this year. I think we have had a really good year leading up to this, but this is obviously the biggest game of the year for us by far.
“I think they know what is at stake. They obviously want to win a district championship. I think there have only been three here in the history of the school. We’ve not beaten Franklin in 10 years. There is a lot on our plate in terms of things we want to overcome and try to get done.”
Griffith added Franklin-Simpson’s success against Warren East has a lot to do with how good the Wildcats have been in the last decade.
“It’s not like Franklin has been this porous football team that we’ve lost to,” Griffith said. “They’ve been really good. Now I do think the last couple of years we have let a couple get away from us, particularly the game last year in the playoffs. I think our kids will come ready to play. We know they are a very good program and we are going to have to play our very best football of the season so far to come out with a win.”
Franklin-Simpson might be playing its best football of the season. The Wildcats have won four straight, including a come-from-behind 35-20 win at Warren Central last week. FSHS coach Max Chaney said he was happy to see his team overcome a slow start in last week’s win, but added the team can’t afford to do that again this week.
“That’s not something we can overcome this week,” Chaney said. “If you get off to a slow start against East you are going to be down 30, 40 points real quick. They’ve got a great squad over there – a lot of athletes, a lot of speed. We are going to have to come out and be ready to play from the get-go.”
Franklin-Simpson will look to control the tempo in an effort to slow down a Warren East offense that has scored at least 35 points in every game – 40 points in seven out of eight games this season.
“That’s not news to anybody, we kind of like to play the ball control game,” Chaney said. “The reality of it is we can control the ball for eight or nine minutes and they can score in one play. We are going to have to be where we are supposed to be and not have any missed assignments or miscues. They can score pretty much from anywhere with the speed they’ve got and the quarterback they’ve got. It will be a great test for our kids.”
Griffith said his defense will be a key to the game.
“The main thing for us is our defense,” Griffith said. “Our defense has played well all year, but they cannot allow them to take the air out of the game and control the clock the whole time with their offense, which they do a very good job of. That’s the main thing we have to focus on – getting them off the field and getting our offense on the field where we can score.”
Both coaches expect another tight battle that could come down to the final play, much like last year’s playoff meeting.
“It’s exactly what we talk about – having an opportunity to play for the district championship,” Chaney said. “We have taken care of business so far. It will be a great game, probably a great environment with the district championship on the line.”