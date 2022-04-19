The Warren East baseball team opened District 14 play with a big 13-5 win at South Warren on Tuesday.
Raiders starting pitcher Austin Comer battled through six innings of work and the offense scored in six out of seven innings as Warren East (11-6 overall, 1-0 District 14) took the opener of the two-game series with the Spartans.
“We haven’t played really well all year long,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “We’ve struggled to throw strikes, so it was nice to get a good outing.
“... Offensively, we battled. They really kept pressure on us and played really well. I thought it was a really good win for us.”
Warren East jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. A single and two walks loaded the bases for Drake Young, who delivered with a three-run double into the gap in left-center field.
“We had a rough weekend at (Louisville) PRP,” Sanford said. “After that we had a rough taste in our mouth. We were really starting to question ourselves a bit. To get that early lead really helped us a lot. I thought that took the pressure off of us and we were able to relax and have fun.”
South Warren (7-8, 1-2) got a run in the bottom of the second, but Warren East answered with a run in the top of third. The Spartans added two runs in the bottom of the third, including an RBI single from Trevor McNaughton, but a double play ended the rally.
After Warren East got an unearned run in the fourth, South Warren missed a chance to answer in the bottom of the inning when Warren East left fielder Caiden Murrell threw out a runner at the plate for the final out of the fourth.
The Raiders added two runs in the fifth and sixth before exploding for four runs in the seventh, offsetting single runs by the Spartans in the sixth and seventh.
“(The win) felt really good after last week,” Young said. “The bats were not as good last week. To come out here and dominate, with the bats really on, and execute it felt really good.”
Tray Price finished with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Raiders. Young added two hits and three RBIs, while Chase Carver scored two runs.
Comer earned the win, allowing four runs and 10 hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out one and walked one.
“Comer gave us a good outing the last time he was on the bump as well,” Sanford said. “It was good to see him have two back-to-back really strong outings for us. We needed a guy to throw strikes just to give us a chance.”
The Spartans finished with 11 hits, three each from McNaughton and Eli Capps. Coleman House added two hits for South Warren.
“We had some hard luck and they made some good plays,” South Warren coach Chris Gage said. “Even though we had more hits, we missed the timely hit here or there -- where maybe the ball was hit well, but right at somebody or maybe they made a play on it. That’s baseball. That happens -- until the end. Then I don’t like how our team played at the end. They lost focus.”
WEHS 301 122 4 -- 13 9 1
SWHS 012 001 1 -- 5 11 4