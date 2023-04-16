Warren East's baseball team claimed the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 championship Saturday with a pair of victories over Franklin-Simpson and Logan County at Warren Central High School.
The Raiders opened with a 4-2 win over Franklin-Simpson. Maddox Tarrence went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Colton Edwards was 2-for-2 with a double. Drake Young added a double and an RBI.
Young also pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing one run off one hit while striking out six batters. Young and Ayden Barrick combined to allow just two hits to the Wildcats, singles by Griff Banton and Gunnar Holland.
Warren East closed out play with with an 11-3 win over Logan County. Tarrence went 5-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, Colton Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, Young went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Kavien Hinton was 2-for-4 and scored two runs, and Chase Carver tallied a double.
Carver also picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs over five innings. He struck out six. Micah Ford finished up the final two innings, allowing a run while fanning two.
Warren East (11-5) is back in action Monday at home against District 15 rival Barren County.
Isaac Stanley went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Logan County against Warren East. Chance Sweeney was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Brady Hinton went 2-for-3, and Dayman McLean was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
The Cougars opened play Saturday with a 21-0 win in three innings over host Warren Central. Tripp Wadlington was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Hunter Holloway and Stanley each added a double and two RBIs, Kade Wall and McLean added two RBIs each, and Sweeney, Davin Yates, Noah Mosley and Harper Butler drove in a run each.
Jacob Regan tossed two scoreless innings for the win, striking out four.
Logan County (6-11) is at District 13 rival Russellville on Monday.
Franklin-Simpson (3-15) is on the road at District 13 foe Todd County Central, while Warren Central (0-12) hosts District 14 rival Greenwood on Monday.
Softball
South Warren 8, Franklin-Simpson 2
South Warren picked up an 8-2 win over Franklin-Simpson in the Marshall County Slugfest on Saturday.
Zori Stout and Kloie Smith each tallied a double for the Lady Wildcats in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson also dropped a 6-4 decision to host Marshall County. Smith was 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs, Lilly Ferguson went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Jasmine Grover was 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson (5-11) is at East Robertson (Tenn.) on Monday.
South Warren (15-2) visits District 14 foe Greenwood on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 12, Trinity (Whitesville) 5
Julie Norris went 4-for-5 with four RBIs to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 12-5 win over District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Saturday.
Norris also pitched a complete game for the win, allowing five runs (three earned) while striking out five over seven innings.
Annie Kiper added a 4-for-5 day with an RBI, Alyssa Doyle went 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored, Callie Webb was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs, Kaylee Ann Sanders went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, and Makayla Hogg added an RBI in the win.
Edmonson County (8-5 overall, 2-1 district) hosts Logan County on Monday.