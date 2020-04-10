Josue Ramirez-Vicente has been around the game of soccer his entire life.
Originally from El Salvador, Ramirez-Vicente grew up around the game with his father playing professionally in their hometown.
Even when he moved to Scottsville about four years ago with his wife, Ramirez-Vicente found himself involved in soccer again, helping the local youth league CORE.
Now Ramirez-Vicente gets the chance to continue the growth of the game in Scottsville after being named the first coach for the Allen County-Scottsville High School varsity team last month. ACS begins competition in the fall, with the program likely beginning as a co-ed team to get up the numbers before transitioning to separate boys' and girls' varsity teams.
Ramirez-Vicente told the Daily News he is blessed and grateful for the opportunity to build the program from the ground up, but added there are plenty of challenges to being the architect of a new program.
"When you try to build something, it is always nerve-racking to think what if everything goes wrong or what if it doesn't go how you plan it?" Ramirez-Vicente said. "All of these come to your mind, kind of bugging you. I have mixed emotions, but I am positive that we have talent here. I've seen it already."
The addition of a varsity program is another step in the growth of soccer in Scottsville that began with the CORE program about 10 years ago – designed to teach kids as young as age 4 to learn the sport. That success led to the formation of a team at James E. Bazzell Middle School in 2017. The high school began a junior varsity program in 2018, with an eye pointed toward starting the varsity program this fall.
Ramirez-Vicente has been involved with the CORE program since coming to Scottsville – at one point helping behind the scenes, before becoming an official who would take time to teach kids while officiating.
He helped with the middle school team and had a chance to watch the junior varsity program. Ramirez-Vicente said he was impressed with their growth and improvement in such a short time.
"I know we have the talent," Ramirez-Vicente said. "I know we have kids that have the ability. We've found the diamond. We just need to shape it up and give it a form, give it a beauty of the diamond. We have the ability in the community. That is something that excites me and makes me happy."
Ramirez-Vicente said he would continue to take a hands-on approach with the varsity program, adding it will be a process that could take time.
"It's good to have knowledge, but the ability to perform is even better," Ramirez-Vicente said. "I think that is a better way to learn a sport – to actually perform with them."
Ramirez-Vicente's vision to hit the ground running took a hit with the coronavirus pandemic essentially shutting down sports just days after he was announced as the varsity coach. While the current KHSAA-mandated dead period has been a setback, Ramirez-Vicente said he is trying to find the positive side – using this time to prepare for what lies ahead for this new program.
"We can find the goodness of this situation now that everything is shut down," Ramirez-Vicente said. "I think this time is perfect for me especially, because it gave me the opportunity to sit down and start planning – contact some of my friends who have coached and get some insight from them. I want to get some ideas for how to work with the kids for when the time comes.
"The sad part is I won't have the opportunity to meet the kids at the school. I would like to see them and talk to them before our tryouts, but I don't know how everything will evolve by that point. If that's the case, that we won't be able to meet them before the tryouts, we can work it out. We can manage."
