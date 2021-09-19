South Warren junior Itzel Rangel tallied a hat trick and added a pair of assists to lead the host Spartans to a 7-0 girls' soccer win over District 14 rival Warren East on Saturday.
Emersyn Cox added two goals and two assists in the win. South's Mckenna Armstrong and Ellie Wilson each tallied a goal, and Zoe Martin and Lorna Suchy each picked up an assist.
Spartans goalkeepers Lilly Fanning and Emma Beavers tallied three saves each to record the shutout.
South Warren (5-8 overall, 2-2 District 14) returns to action Tuesday at Owensboro Catholic.
Warren East (3-9-1, 0-3) next hosts Warren Central on Thursday.
Warren Central 1, Todd County Central 0
Host Warren Central claimed its first win of the season with a 1-0 shutout against Todd County Central on Saturday.
Kelsey Lazo scored the game's only goal off a Florence Mshana assist.
Lady Dragons goalkeeper Presley Compton tallied 15 saves to earn the shutout.
Warren Central improved to 1-10-1 – with four of those losses due to COVID-19 related cancellations. The Lady Dragons are back in action Thursday at District 14 rival Warren East.
Greenwood 1, Father Ryan (Tenn.) 1
Manon Kondracki's unassisted goal helped host Greenwood battle to a 1-1 tie against Nashville's Father Ryan on Saturday.
Lady Gators goalkeeper MaKenna Pohlmann finished with eight saves.
Greenwood (8-6-1) is back in action Monday at Barren County.