FRANKLIN – The Bowling Green boys’ golf team opened the season with a huge statement at the Battle at the Creek at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course on Friday.
Led by Charlie Reber’s 6-under par 65, Bowling Green shot a combined 6-under 278 to win the team title by 14 shots over Greenwood.
“Our team is really good this year and I think we will have a shot at state,” Reber said. “We shot (6-under) today and that is always a good confidence builder going into the season. Our region is still going to be tough, but it’s good to set the tone that we are here (and) we mean business.”
Reber led the way with a strong day, overcoming a bogey and a ball out of bounds to cruise to a four-shot win.
“It was really good,” Reber said. “I got off to a hot start, 3-under through four holes, and I just kept rolling. I really hadn’t been making too many putts recently, but the flat stick was rolling today.”
Greenwood’s Sonny Pal finished second with a 2-under to lead Greenwood to a team score of 292.
“It was (a pretty good round),” Pal said. “I was hitting my driver really consistent. I don’t think I really missed many fairways. My irons were pretty good after nine holes. Most of my birdies were on Par 5s and my putting saved me. I had 27 putts.”
Bowling Green’s Reed Richey finished tied for third with Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship, shooting a 1-under 70.
“It was definitely a grind,” Richey said. “It was a super-hot day. I hadn’t played here in a while. I wasn’t able to come out here this week because I was caddying for a girl at the U.S. Girls’ Junior (Championship) at Olde Stone. I wasn’t able to play, so it took me a while to get used to the green speeds. It was a really fun tournament, great to have a win in our first tournament. I am so happy for all the guys.”
Richey added that the team was able to feed off Reber’s big day.
“Usually being the one man on the golf team people expect you to come in with the low number to help the team out, but when I heard Charlie was playing well today it took stress off my shoulders,” Richey said. “He’s such a good player. He really rejuvenated our whole team. We were ready to go low today when we found out he came out hot.”
Bowling Green’s Graham Hightower and Glasgow’s Bo Shelton tied for fifth with an even-par 71. Bowling Green’s Ian Geoghegan finished with a 72 to complete the Purples’ team score.
Glasgow finished third with a team score of 298.
South Warren finished with a team score of 323, led by a 75 from Miles Deaton. Warren East fired a team score of 372, led by a 90 from Austin Rigsby.
Richey said he thinks Friday’s performance by Bowling Green can serve as a springboard to bigger things this season.
“(This) gets us going,” Richey said. “We know we are good enough to shoot under par in a lot of tournaments like we did today. It doesn’t matter what course we are playing. We think we can go low. I think we are really ready for this season. We obviously showed it and came out hot.”