Charlie Reber had just over an hour to think about one birdie putt from just under 10 feet.
The Bowling Green sophomore was even with Greenwood freshman Jacob Lang through 17 holes of the VanMeter Cup – nine holes were played Monday at Bowling Green Country Club and nine Tuesday at Indian Hills Country Club – before weather delayed the event after both made it to the final green.
After waiting out the weather, Reber had to wait for Lang, whose attempt at birdie from just over 20 feet on No. 9 at Indian Hills went wide of the hole, before stepping up and making his to claim the boys’ individual title with a two-round 1-under 70.
“I was just thinking about the putt, trying to get my mind right so I could just make it,” Reber said.
“On the last putt, I thought the greens would be a little slower so I hit it a little hard, but it went in.”
While Lang was unable to cap off the individual title, he did lead the Gators to a team championship which ended Bowling Green’s three-year run. Golfers were unable to finish Tuesday’s final rounds because of the storm – meaning there were no official scores – but the coaches at the unofficial District 14 Tournament determined Greenwood’s lead would not be able to be overtaken.
“It feels good to lead a team to win,” Lang said. “I’m just happy that our team all played well through these two days.”
The Gators put themselves in solid position entering the final round by shooting a combined 150 at Bowling Green Country Club to hold a six-stroke lead over the Purples. Tuesday, Greenwood added a couple of strokes to the lead with everyone having roughly one hole to play, according to Bowling Green coach and tournament organizer Adam Whitt.
“Overall, I thought we were better today as a group,” Whitt said. “I think I had Charlie at even, Zach Buchanan was 2- or 3-over, Reed Hensley was playing well at 4-over, Ben Davenport was 4-over, Reed Richey was 2-over, so collectively as a group I thought we had played better. I think Greenwood may have clipped us by one or two on the day. It wasn’t a wide margin, we just dug ourselves too big of a hole.”
Reber and Lang shot an even-par 36 in the first round, as did Greenwood’s Nathan Oliver, to lead entering Tuesday’s final round. Michael Lang (38) and Mason Williams (40) added scoring finishes in the first round for Greenwood. The quick start proved key in the weather-disrupted event.
“They know that we have a lot of experienced golfers this year and they know that every hole counts because you never know what’s going to happen,” first-year Greenwood coach Gary Mezaros said. “We tried to hurry and then the horn went off and they said it was too dangerous. It worked out, I guess, fine for us.”
The victory was Greenwood’s fifth title in seven competitions this season, according to Mezaros.
“I think our team feels really confident. I feel like we’re not worried about what everyone else shoots. I think we’re just worried about each of us playing solid golf,” Lang said. “We all play decent numbers – don’t play any high numbers – and if one person plays bad we don’t have to worry about it because I think we have five people that can score around even any day, and when you have that type of confidence, then you don’t have to worry about everyone playing good.”
The first-round scores on the girls’ side were determined final because the second round was unable to be finished, meaning South Warren claimed the team title for the third straight year, according to South Warren coach Eric Holeman. It’s the Spartans’ seventh VanMeter Cup title overall. Faith Martin led South Warren by winning the individual title.
The Spartans shot a combined 153 Monday at Bowling Green Country Club to lead by 29 strokes over second place Bowling Green. Greenwood was third with a 193 and Warren East fourth at 234. Martin shot a 2-under 34 in the opening round, Sydney McClanahan shot a 38, McKenna Stahl shot a 39, and Callie Spires and Ainslee Cruce each shot 42s.
“Yesterday, the girls were on. We didn’t have a single player have worse than a bogey in yesterday’s round. Today we had ... a couple of double bogeys, but the thing is they were backing them up with birdies,” Holeman said. “The play was a little more sporadic today, but I always tell them you’ve just got to keep fighting because, especially with all this pandemic going around, you don’t know if you’re going to have a tournament tomorrow or a season.”
Martin’s 2-under Monday was good enough for a 2-stroke lead over Greenwood’s Emma Harmon. For Martin, a Western Kentucky commit, it marked her fifth VanMeter Cup title and second straight. She won it in seventh, eighth and ninth grade, before seeing her run come to an end at the hands of Greenwood’s Allison Wheeler two years ago. Martin reclaimed the title last year, and added her name to the short list of winners again Tuesday.
“It being a county-wide, a city-wide tournament, everybody around here knows who you are. You made a statement winning five out of six years,” Holeman said. “You put your name in elite company, or I guess in her case – this is the 11th year for this VanMeter Cup – she’s not only put herself in elite company, she is the elite player, in my opinion, as far as this VanMeter championship goes for individuals.”{&end}
