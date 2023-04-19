Barren County junior Riley Reed produced a 3-for-3 day at the plate with a home run, a double and three runs batted in to lead the visiting Trojanettes to an 8-2 softball win over District 15 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
Briley Aidala was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Mary Schalk and Katie Murphy each went 2-for-5 with a double, Kaitlyn Elmore tallied a double and two RBIs, and Abby Elmore also drove in a run in the win.
Trojanettes starting pitcher Chloe Witcher tossed a complete game for the victory, allowing two runs (one earned) off seven hits and two walks. She struck out six batters.
Barren County (15-1 overall, 5-0 district) hosts Clinton County on Friday.
Lydia Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Madison Hymer had a triple and an RBI, Rileigh Jones was 2-for-4 with a double, and Haylie Brasel also went 2-for-4 for the host Lady Raiders.
Warren East (14-8, 1-3) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Bowling Green 16, Warren Central 0
Bowling Green's Kendle White homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs to lead the host Lady Purples to a 16-0 win in four innings over District 14 foe Warren Central on Tuesday.
White was 3-for-4 and scored three runs. JaNyah Perkins added a 4-for-4 day with a double and three RBIs, Chloe Potter was 3-for-3 and scored three runs, Amparo DeJesus was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, two stolen bases and three RBIs, Tanaya Bailey went 2-for-3 and Keyara Hudson also drove in two runs.
Anna Rucker and Hadley Morrison combined for four shutout innings from the circle, with Morrison earning the win after pitching the final two innings.
Bowling Green (2-8, 1-1) hosts District 14 rival Greenwood on Thursday.
Warren Central (6-9, 0-2) is at District 14 foe South Warren on Thursday.
Butler County 15, Grayson County 0
Madison Clark homered twice as part of a 4-for-5 day at the plate to lead visiting Butler County to a 15-0 win in five innings over District 12 rival Grayson County on Tuesday.
Clark also notched a double, scored twice and drove in six runs for the Lady Bears. Parker Willoughby was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs, Cheani Schroeder also went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs, Karrington Hunt was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Tinslea Belcher also drove in a run.
Belcher pitched five shutout innings for the win, allowing just four hits over five innings. She struck out two.
Butler County (11-2-1, 4-0) hosts Logan County on Thursday.
Logan County 5, Russellville 2
Emerson McKinnis connected for a pair of solo home runs to boost homestanding Logan County to a 5-2 win over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
McKenzie Robinson also produced a solo home run and Hailey Burgess was 2-for-3 in the win.
Logan County starting pitcher Shayla Johnson went all seven innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs off four hits and two walks while striking out three.
Logan County (9-6, 3-1) visits Butler County on Thursday.
Russellville (10-7, 2-2) hosts Christian County on Thursday.