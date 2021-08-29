Barren County eighth grader Gracie Reed earned the win in Saturday’s Warren East Raider Twilight Run at Ephram White Park.
Reed finished in a time of 18 minutes, 51.74 seconds to edge teammate Chesney McPherson, who finished second with a time of 19:18.52.
South Warren’s Abby Overbay and Megan Kitchens finished third and fourth, respectively, helping the Spartans win the girls’ team title. Greenwood finished second, led by a trio of runners – Kaydee Wooldridge, Kylee Sutton and Lily Clark – who finished eighth, ninth and 10th.
On the boys’ side, Greenwood won the team title with junior Cates Duncan leading the way with a second-place finish with a time of 16:16.74.
Joining Duncan in the top 10 were teammates Jacob Johnston (sixth), Thorin Byrd (seventh) and Sam Sanders (10th).
Meade County finished second in the team standings.
Apollo’s Thomas Ashby was the individual winner, finishing in a time of 15:57.19. South Warren’s Hunter Clemens finished fourth.