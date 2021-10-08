Pairings for the Region 4 soccer tournaments were announced on Friday.
The boys’ tournament will take place at South Warren High School, with Bowling Green Junior High hosting the girls’ tournament.
The boys’ tournament begins with District 14 runner-up South Warren (9-8-2) facing District 16 champion Russell County (7-10-2) at 3 p.m. on Sunday, followed by District 15 champion Glasgow (12-7-1) facing District 13 runner-up Russellville (16-6-1) at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The first round concludes on Monday with District 13 champion Franklin-Simpson (16-5) facing District 15 runner-up Barren County (7-12-1) at 5:30 p.m. and District 14 champion Warren Central (12-4-2) facing District 16 runner-up Monroe County (1-11) at 8 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday.
In the girls’ tournament, District 13 champion Logan County (14-3-1) faces District 15 runner-up Glasgow (3-7) at 3 p.m. on Sunday, while District 16 winner Monroe County (8-9) faces District 14 runner-up Bowling Green (13-4-2) at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The first round concludes on Monday with District 14 champion Greenwood (13-6-1) facing District 13 runner-up Todd County Central (3-10-3) at 5:30 p.m. and District 15 champion Barren County (9-5-1) facing District 16 runner-up Clinton County (1-14-1) at 8 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with the championship game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.