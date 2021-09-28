Warren Central senior Nae Reh notched a hat trick with three goals and an assist to pace the host Dragons to a 10-0 boys' soccer win over District 14 rival Warren East on Monday.
Damir Beganovic added two goals and three assists, and Samir Hodzic had two goals. Thang Khai, Au Reh and Edgar Estrada each scored a goal, and Hsar Shee, Nelson Puntos-Navarro, Houng Ha and Fitali Lubala tallied one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic earned the shutout for Warren Central (9-4-1 overall, 6-2 District 14), which hosts Elizabethtown on Tuesday.
Warren East (3-10, 0-8) hosts Butler County on Tuesday.
Glasgow 10, Allen County-Scottsville 0
Jackson Bower tallied a hat trick with five goals and four assists to lead Glasgow to a 10-0 win at District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
William Parocai also notched a hat trick for the Scotties, finishing with three goals and three assists. Grant Gatlin added a goal and an assist, Darwin Hernandez scored a goal, and Bradford Mahung and Nick Bower chipped in with an assist each.
Goalkeeper Quinton Grieshop totaled six saves.
Glasgow (11-4-1) visits LaRue County on Tuesday.
ACS (0-15, 0-3) will be at Monroe County on Tuesday.
Russellville 10, Logan County 0
Russellville's Dustin Brown totaled eight assists to help three Panthers tally hat tricks in Monday's 10-0 road win over District 13 rival Logan County.
Russellville's Avery Flener had three goals and an assist, and Dalton Gilbert and Milo Brooks also each tallied three goals for hat tricks. Jeremiah Smith chipped in with a goal.
Goalkeeper Nick Bollenbecker finished with three saves to earn the shutout for Russellville (13-5-1, 4-2), which travels to Barren County on Tuesday.
Logan County (3-8, 0-5) visits Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Girls' soccer
Barren County 10, Glasgow 0
Barren County's Ally Bell finished with a double hat trick after scoring six goals in the Trojanettes' 10-0 road win over District 15 foe Glasgow on Monday.
Hadley Adams added two goals and three assists, Halle Hills had a goal and two assists, Macy Lockhart scored a goal and Crystal Juarez notched an assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Gracelyn Deweese finished with three saves to get the shutout for Barren County (7-4-1, 2-0), which hosts Lincoln County on Wednesday.
Glasgow (3-5, 0-2) hosts Hart County on Tuesday.
Logan County 4, Russellville 2
Kadyn Costello scored a pair of goals to help host Logan County earn a 4-2 win over District 13 rival Russellville on Monday.
Addie Corder added a goal and an assist, Guilia Sperandio scored a goal, and Calista Petrie and Brianna Shelton each tallied an assist in the win.
Logan County (11-3-1, 6-0) visits Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Russellville (12-6-1, 3-2) hosts McLean County on Tuesday.
Volleyball
ACS 3, Franklin-Simpson 0
Chloe Cook tallied eight kills to pace Allen County-Scottsville to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-18 win over host Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Cook added six digs and a pair of aces. Layla Carter had eight assists and six kills, Ana Walker tallied six kills and three blocks, Ava Kinslow had nine assists, five digs and four kills, and Leyla Spurlock tallied nine digs and six aces for the Lady Patriots. Also for ACS, Madison Lynch had seven digs and Georgie Tabor had six digs.
ACS (20-11) visits Warren East on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (6-11) hosts Foundation Christian Academy on Thursday.
Butler County 3, McLean County 0
Autumn Gidcumb totaled 12 kills, seven digs and five aces to spark host Butler County to a 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-17) win over McLean County on Monday.
Cassidy Parker added six kills, seven digs and a pair of aces, Alexis Burdin had 14 assists and nine digs, Haley Merideth tallied 12 assists and three aces, and Abigail Dockery totaled 15 digs for the Lady Bears.
Butler County (10-13) hosts Grayson County on Thursday.
Glasgow 2, Cumberland County 1
Khloe Hale tallied six kills, six aces and five digs to help visiting Glasgow claim a 2-1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-16) win over Cumberland County on Monday.
Josie Bowling added four kills and five aces, Maryonna Bradley had four kills, Kathryn Hardin tallied seven assists and five digs, Elleri Haynes had six assists and five aces, and Emma Bishop chipped in with four aces for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (3-19) is at Monroe County on Tuesday.