It had been a long time since Warren East's boys' basketball team set foot in E.A. Diddle Arena to play for a regional championship.
How long? Try 26 years.
The Raiders shortened the wait time until their next visit to five days Wednesday night be taking down Monroe County 68-46 in the Region 4 tournament quarterfinals, earning East a shot at dethroning reigning regional champion Warren Central in Monday's semifinal round. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Monday at Diddle.
To get there, the Raiders had to beat a team that handled by 12 points just two weeks ago. Monroe County (18-15) might have gained some confidence from that 82-74 home win over East on Feb. 14, but Falcons coach Ashley Geralds knew his team would face a different challenge Wednesday night with the Raiders at full strength this time around.
Sure enough, two players who missed that game for East loomed large. Kaleb Prince tallied 13 points, while Roger Duncan had nearly a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Then there was Warren East senior Isaiah Andrews, who took that loss in Tompkinsville a bit personal. Andrews got his revenge and then some, finishing with a game-high 22 points along with five rebounds and an astounding eight blocked shots.
Even the 6-foot-6 Andrews had a hard time believing that last stat after the game.
"I don't know about eight – maybe like four, I've done that a couple times," Andrews said. "I didn't think I had eight. I was looking at the box score and thought it was a typo."
The Falcons got off to a quick start Wednesday, building a 10-5 lead early. Then the Raiders began to assert themselves, reeling off a 16-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters to claim a 21-10 lead on Caiden Murrell's layup off his steal.
Monroe closed back within seven before Murrell answered with a jumper and Connor Doyle hit a free throw and then a 3-pointer to stretch the lead back out. The Raiders went into halftime up 13 at 33-20.
An 8-3 run to open the third pushed East's lead out even more, and the Raiders continued to just grind away at the Falcons in the second half. Warren East (21-9) outrebounded Monroe County 38-24, doubled the Falcons in points in the paint (40-20) and blocked 12 shots in all.
"I thought this was one of our best games defensively," Raiders coach Kyle Benge said. "We were locked in all week switching and I thought our guys did a good job of being locked in. They were more physical than us in the first game."
Branson Williams scored 11 points and John Harlin added 10 for the Falcons.
"I thought tonight they were a lot more physical defensively," Geralds said of East. "They kind of knocked us off our cuts and things that we had been doing pretty well. I thought that was really the difference. Then they killed us rebounding."
The Raiders got their first regional win since 1997 – that Warren East team won the Region 4 tournament outright. This current group needs to win two more games to match that feat, with a huge test against No. 1-ranked Warren Central coming up Monday night.
"We're in a perfect position," Benge said. "We made the semis. I don't think if you asked anybody in the state who would win between Warren East and Warren Central, they would pick us. I joked around in the locker room ... probably my mom and dad wouldn't even pick us on Monday. But that's the great thing about high school basketball and college sports – they might beat us 99 out of 100 times but if we can get them one time now ... listen, they're a great basketball team. I've got great respect for coach (William) Unseld.
"... We've got a great, great opportunity. I couldnt' be more excited for it, but it's going to be one of those games where we have to have a great week of practice and be physical."
MCHS 10 10 10 16 – 46
WEHS 16 17 17 18 – 68
MCHS -– Williams 11, Harlin 10, Emmert 9, Arnett 6, Baxter 2, Biggerstaff 2, Geralds 2, Petett 2.
WEHS – Andrews 22, Prince 13, Duncan 9, Barber 6, Doyle 6, Murrell 6, Summers 2, Parsley 1.