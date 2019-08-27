Renewal and revival: How and why Cary Fowler and Warren Central each need the other

Cary Fowler hasn’t arrived full circle yet, but he’s getting there.
He laughs at the idea that he’s riding a yellow school bus again in the Kentucky humidity, bringing him back in time and place to when he started to love the game 30 years ago. Windows down with fans blasting is a far cry from the air-conditioned charter bus with satellite TV he rode this time last year on his way to coach defense against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
And he wouldn’t have it any other way. This moment on the bus isn’t a completion of his journey because he’s still working to fulfill it.
Fowler’s not interested in reviving his coaching career. He’s here to live out the purpose he only recently found through terror and tragedy. He’s still climbing from that pain, and he’s here to help Warren Central football rise from its own.
And that’s the hardest part, figuring which needs the other more: Does Warren Central need Fowler more than Fowler needs Warren Central?
Leaving two decades of coaching college to come to Warren Central High School? Of all places?
“I wasn’t interested in coming back to Kentucky,” Fowler said. “Why? I can’t answer that.”
The bus is where it all made sense, the night Warren Central played a scrimmage and didn’t lose. If Fowler’s message meets the already palpable progress in the Dragons locker room, neither will be losing much longer.
•••
He won’t let his team in on his pain. Not yet, anyway. It doesn’t help their own demons that come with three years of losing.
Both are in need of their own revival and they each have the key to unlocking the other’s joy. Fowler needs a team of desperate teenagers to bring him back to his roots. Warren Central needs an outside-the-box thinker to reignite confidence in the program.
Note what wasn’t said. More than the byproduct of winning, Warren Central football needed an overhaul from the inside out. Everything about the process that comes before scoreboard concerns had to change.
Warren Central hasn’t won a football game since 2015. Barack Obama was president, LeBron James hadn’t yet won an NBA title in Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs were still cursed.
And beyond maybe two or three games during that stretch, the Dragons never came near to keeping a game close. Joel Taylor kept the program from completely plummeting, but results dictate employment. He got out after three seasons and Warren Central needed reigniting. A handful of familiar coaches were interested, but even they eventually thought their own current situations were better than tackling the job required of rebuilding one of the oldest programs in the region.
Maybe that’s why Fowler is the right fit. Sometimes the ignorance of an outsider is truly bliss. To him, 0-35 – now 0-36 – doesn’t matter because all he sees is a locker room that needs a confident coach. Fowler knows football, there’s no questioning that. He’s one of only three defensive coaches to ever speak at Hal Mumme’s Air-Raid coaching clinics.
The other two? Bob Stoops and Gary Patterson.
You may not like his methods, but Fowler is always thinking a step ahead. Unconventional to say the least, the coach knows his locker room needs the confidence to convert fourth downs, two-point conversions and onside kicks.
He also knows his players need his trust, and if that means heartfelt phone conversations after 11 p.m., or spending more than an hour transporting players to and from practice in his Ford F-150.
As much as the sophomore lineman needs a ride home or a peanut butter sandwich out of his office, Fowler needs Warren Central to help heal his own pain. He fears the phone ringing and what reaction he’ll have to whatever is on the other end. More on that later.
“In their mind, the losses that have built up on them, they feel like the world is against them, too,” Fowler said. “I’ll start to share more and more with these kids. In a youthful, young man’s mind, 35 straight losses, they don’t believe they can do it again. I believe the phone is going to ring. They’re living life in fear that they’re going to lose a game. The same, two totally different things, but it creates the same mindset.
“I’m here not to be their head coach, but a part of their team. … They have a coach that’s been going through the same struggles and I’ve won a bunch on the football field. But in my life and the pains I was harboring and I was having, those things happen but I was still carrying those burdens. I still have them, but I’m trying to work through them.”
•••
William Unseld saw the effects of the split coming. He was a star basketball player for the Dragons when Greenwood opened as the fourth high school in Warren County. He was an assistant on Tim Riley’s basketball staff when South Warren opened in 2010 as the fifth high school. Riley told Unseld it would hit Warren Central hardest.
“It took a few years, but then it did, it really hit,” Unseld said. “Our situation didn’t help itself by the number of coaches we had. Then it was like we didn’t have any stability in that part of it. On the outside looking in, you ask what’s the problem and then you figure out we need a certain guy in here.”
Mike Rogers had Warren Central rolling earlier in the decade, competing with Bowling Green in the same district in Class 5A and turning in 10-win seasons. Rogers left and Howard Feggins was the first of a revolving door of coaches as effects of the split started taking shape. He lasted one season, then Clay Stephens won three games in 2015 and was out. Taylor was hired from 18 years of coaching Bowling Green Junior High football to lead an ailing high school program.
Some will point to closed-door politics and others will count the opening of South Warren as the catalyst for Warren Central football plummeting. Taylor barely had enough participation to field a team in 2017 and eventually grew that roster to around 30 members.
“The past couple of years being on this team, there wasn’t a high level of excitement,” senior Justin Borden said.
The one constant at the school has been Unseld. He had sustained success with the boys’ basketball program, and that’s before you account for recent back-to-back state semifinal appearances the last two years. The athletic directors are watching practice to pick up on leadership styles. Other coaches in the school have called him for advice on discipline.
He’s a strong advocate for dual-sport athletes, but wants players to stay committed until their season is over. One season a group of football players wanted leave the team after the end of the regular season to start basketball, completely omitting their obligations to play the automatic playoff game the next Friday. Unseld sent them back until their season was over.
“Coach Taylor was put in a tough spot and it would’ve been a tough spot for anybody,” Unseld said. “We just went through a stretch where we didn’t have natural dual-sport athletes. That pull to play football would’ve been easier, but when you’re struggling and you’re not a natural dual-sport athlete, that’s a hard sell to try and do football.
“It took a different guy to come in and say this is how it’s going to be done and not worry about needing 55 kids.”
When the school hired Fowler, it looked for the out-of-the-box candidate who would draw those natural athletes from the hallways and other teams. It was one of the only questions Unseld had for Fowler when the selection committee interviewed him.
“Do you support multi-sport athletes?”
DeAndre Boyd is a Warren Central senior who led the Dragons’ basketball team to a region championship and the state semifinals. Unseld was supportive of his decision to try out for football but emphasized his commitment to sticking it out the whole season once he started.
Boyd is the straw that stirs the drink among the basketball players. Once he was in, others followed. In total, Warren Central has 14 players on both the football and basketball teams. Seven of those played varsity basketball for Unseld, who can be frequently seen on the sidelines watching practice before the offseason conditioning program begins.
Players are even double dipping and staying for that after football practice.
“Ten of us walked in the locker room from the (KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen) Final Four,” Boyd said. “No matter what team we’re on, 0-35 or 0-0, it doesn’t matter. When you see 10 guys that lost six games the entire season, it flips everything and it’s about to change.”
Those players are responding to Fowler and his methods. Stepping on the field and listening to practice might make a nun blush, but players take his word as gold. But they know now things like defensive pass interference starts at the line of scrimmage and kickers better not practice anything besides onside kicks.
They’ve bought in, and that’s what Warren Central has missed for years.
Fowler is investing everything in this program for their sake and his own, using connections built over two decades with Adidas to bring in new uniforms, or rent out the National Corvette Museum for a kickoff dinner for which Mumme was the guest speaker, or put his players in a limousine to ride two miles down the road to a media event.
“They’re abnormal, some of the things he does and the tactics he uses,” Warren Central athletic director Jason Esters said. “The kids have bought in. He’s a little bit different than they’re used to and what we’re used to as an administration, but sometimes change is good in that perspective. He’s bringing things to us that we would’ve never thought about doing.
“Whether it’s good or bad, there’s talk about Warren Central football right now and the focus from our people and some outside of our school, are starting to focus and talk about what’s going on at Warren Central.”
•••
Fowler fears the phone will ring with someone on the other end telling him another player is dead.
Yes, another.
Six deaths in five years, plus two life-changing injuries within one program happened all while Fowler was the head coach at Division II Tarleton State. Add in the loss of his mother and four other immediate family members and it’s not hard to see Fowler’s need for change.
“I’m never going to sugar coat anything,” Fowler said. “I have failed more as a man since those times because I’ve had tough times dealing with pain and reality of the things we went through. The reality of it is when you have to deal with a tragic situation, everyone’s lives are changed. We dealt with tragic events time and time again.”
This all started six days after accepting the Tarleton job in 2010. During his fourth practice as head coach, Zach Shaver fell on the field and Fowler felt the strength in the defensive tackle’s hands disappear as he lost consciousness. A helicopter landed on the field and took him to a trauma center in Forth Worth, Texas. He died two days later from brain injury.
Two years later, Fowler walked into the home of Dr. Ron Newsome, Tarleton’s longtime play-by-play announcer and past athletic director who had been sick and suffering from depression, and found him dead by suicide.
In May 2012, another player, Cody Stephens, died in his sleep at his parents’ house from sudden cardiac arrest. Two years after that, Cheryl Spellmeier, the team’s secretary and the woman players called “Momma,” was killed when her car was rear-ended and pushed into an oncoming semi.
Offensive lineman Carmon Owens died on his second day at campus, found dead of a heart attack in his dorm room from an undiagnosed hereditary heart issue.
Tareton State player Christian Champine had just finished meeting with Fowler at the end of the 2015 spring semester. He got in the car to drive home for the summer and was killed two hours later in a collision with a semi.
This is the reality Fowler and his family must live with, what they must wake up to remember every day.
“When you get a phone call,” Fowler says, then pauses for several seconds. “Get a phone call that a child is dead and the last person to see Christian Champine was me. I hugged his neck and put him in the car. … There’s some things that hold on to your mind for a long time.
“All the other places I left, the kids knew the story about what had happened. These don’t. I’ve never told them. I want to leave that in the past and I’m not letting those memories go. I think about those kids and those families every game. I didn’t feel like I needed to inject to them some of the pains I went through.
“As we start to go through things, I’ll start to share more and more with these kids.”
He spoke at every one of their funerals, noting two more have passed since he left. He resigned in November 2016 after six seasons as head coach and eight years overall in Stephenville, Texas. Fowler notes 25 players transferred or graduated elsewhere during that time for because they needed change.
“I think the best thing I did was walk away because I got a sense of renewal and newness to that program because they all needed change,” Fowler said. “My wife and my daughters experienced the same pain because those kids were like ours. They went through the pain and then they went through the pain to see the pain their father was going through, and I don’t think I saw that. My eyes are opening to see.
“I’ve harbored a lot of pain and resentment. I’ve failed as a father because I’ve let those things happen and I’ve failed as a husband. I’ve gone through counseling continually, still.”
Fowler doesn’t ask, “Why me?” He asks, “Why those kids?” Fowler said his biggest revelation in all this is ditching the pursuit of his own desires. He stopped looking in the mirror and started looking around him, and that’s when he found purpose.
He spent another year in Texas before moving to coach defense at Eastern Illinois University. When the contracts were up for assistants, Fowler was looking for work but still harbored pain. Looking for work means he didn’t have an office to answer the escape of reality football often brings.
Instead, Fowler was home. Again, looking around him at true purpose. He’s back in his hometown of Hopkinsville making the daily commute. His wife is back with family and he sees his own father now. His daughters are finally around family.
“There’s a renewal in my life as a man right now,” Fowler said. “I’ve always taught kids about being strong fathers and I think sometimes we put too much energy and focus on wins. We work hours upon hours with kids that you are their father figure that will always call you coach, but you neglect the precious child that will forever call you daddy. I don’t ever want to be down that road again.
“Here’s the thing, I don’t know what God’s purpose for me is right now but he put me somewhere now that I can heal and have fun again. … That’s what Warren Central is.”
Remember, Fowler hasn’t been around Kentucky high school football since he was a graduate assistant at Murray State nearly 20 years ago. The Warren Central he knew then wasn’t the Warren Central he walked into.
He, his wife Shannon, and two daughters rolled into Warren Central High School out of a black SUV with Texas plates in February with a restart on their minds. This is where everything has to change.
Then Fowler walked into the library and saw just 18 football players. You need 11 for just one side of the ball.
This immediately concerned Cary Fowler.
“Does it make a difference,” Shannon asked.
“No,” Cary said. “It doesn’t have to.”
•••
Fowler is facing reality head-on at Warren Central. He doesn’t want previous rejections and denials of sports success in the school to stand in his way.
That’s why he doesn’t fear being vocal on social media, sometimes letting emotions get the best of him. He wants alumni to find pride in their school once again, even if most of them have kids playing sports at one of the other four schools in Warren County.
“I’m fighting for these kids,” Fowler said. “Which in turn is why they play so hard and they’ll fight for me. If I don’t fight for them, how can I ask them to fight for me?”
It’s why he’s vocal on Twitter about proving doubters wrong. Why he wants likes and retweets to translate into tangible support for his program. He’s got the backing of school administration and the eyeballs of everyone else. Yes, Warren Central is different now. Want to bring up fundraising? Fowler redirects concerns about a four-mile round trip in a limousine to questioning why the team doesn’t have other, lower-budget items like practice shorts.
“If it upsets some people, it upsets some people,” Fowler said. “If you read between it, there’s not one time you could ever say he’s not fighting. To get there, I have to bring it relevant to my program and I have to make it visible.”
Fowler is fighting and players are responding. The Dragons lost Friday for the 36th straight time. Boyd had an absurd statistical night of 618 total yards and eight touchdowns. The Dragons lost 66-56.
Players are bought in and relationships are forging. The limo? Everyone will point to the cost. One player’s family had connections to cut a deal on the rental.
Fowler explains all of this as Boyd walks by his office before practice. Fowler shouts him down.
“Dre, who drove the limo for us?”
Boyd responds, “My stepdad.”
Fowler winks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.