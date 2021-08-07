RUSSELLVILLE – Expectations were high in Russellville last season with the experience the Panthers had returning, and those expectations are even higher this fall.
Mikie Benton graduated only a handful of seniors through his first two years as the team’s head coach in 2018 and 2019, and a pandemic-induced twist heading into this season has all of his starters back from 2020 as the team prepares for the 2021 slate.
“I feel good going into it. This will be my first cycle of guys I’ve had as freshmen up to seniors, so this group knows my expectations and what I’m expecting and everything,” Benton said. “On top of being the full cycle, with Senate Bill 128 being proposed and Russellville deciding to accept it, it’s put us in a situation to where we literally got all of our starters back. I’m excited about the opportunities coming forth and definitely excited to get the year started.”
The Panthers went 5-4 overall last season and 2-2 against Class 1A, District 1 opponents, with both losses coming to Crittenden County – including a 42-13 defeat in the playoffs.
Russellville this year will face a nonconference schedule that features Butler County, Glasgow, Logan County, Warren East, Franklin-Simpson and Barren County, before opening district play Oct. 1 against Fulton County. The Panthers know if they want to take the next steps in making a postseason run they’ll need to find a way to beat the Rockets – something the program hasn’t done since the 2016 season.
“The main thing for us is the same focus every year coming in – we have to be able to go into Crittenden County and be able to fight it out with the Rockets, so to say,” Benton said. “These past three, four years they’ve definitely had our number and we know for sure that if we want to advance in the playoffs and make these deep runs that we talk about, that’s the team that we definitely have to beat.”
Defense carried the Panthers for much of last season and Benton is expecting much of the same this fall. Russellville allowed 24.4 points per game, which ranked 15th in Class 1A. Outside of the two meetings against Crittenden County, Russellville allowed just 18.7 points per game.
Russellville forced several turnovers last season – it recovered 11 fumbles and collected 17 interceptions. Chevis Elliott is among those who returned for an extra year, after recording six interceptions and forcing three fumbles last season. He also led the team with 83 total tackles, with 12 coming for a loss. Josh McMurry forced and recovered three fumbles and had 49 tackles, which was tied for second on the team with Zach Dowlen. McMurry had 17 tackles for loss and Dowlen recorded a team-high 4.5 sacks.
“Being a defensive guy myself, it was something I always put a lot of attention to detail on, but I think last year we forced 28 turnovers, which is quite a bit,” said Benton, who was a defensive back during his collegiate career at Kentucky. “We were successful in getting our hands on the football and moving forward nothing’s changing in my eyes.”
Benton feels the offense started coming together as the season progressed last year – it averaged only 10 points per game through the first three games, and 29.8 during the final five regular-season games – and the fourth-year head coach is hoping that’ll carry into this season with plenty of experience back.
Quarterback Lennon Ries returns after throwing for 949 yards and 11 touchdowns on 56 of 136 passing, and Jaquis Todd, Jackson Hampton, Xavier Coleman and Jovari Gamble all return after recording at least 100 yards receiving and a touchdown last fall. Gamble is also the leading returning rusher, posting 839 yards and six touchdowns on 104 attempts last year.
“I’ve been working on my accuracy as a quarterback. That’s something that me and our new quarterbacks coach have been really honing in on to get all our great wide receivers out here the ball,” Ries said. “If we get them the ball, they can make plays and that’s the plan.”
The Panthers could have additional weapons on both sides of the ball as well.
Russellville added four transfers from cross-town Logan County in Anthony Woodard, Braxton Baptiste, AJ Taylor and Caleb Harper, but are still waiting on eligibility from the KHSAA for the first of those three, Benton says.
Woodard was the Cougars’ leading receiver the last two seasons and also played defensive back, and Baptiste was the team’s starting quarterback before suffering a season-ending injury. Harper was listed as a receiver and linebacker and Taylor was a defensive end.
“Everybody that we’ve got this year, we grew up together – little leagues and travel teams – so we’ve got a lot of chemistry together,” Gamble said. “We know what each other can do.”
The season starts at Rhea Stadium for Russellville, where the hosts will take on Butler County in the Linton-Wren Kick-off Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“Aside from a few guys’ eligibility pending until we hear back from KHSAA, and even with that, having the guys back that I do – of course, if those come through it’ll be a huge bonus for us, for sure – but with the guys I have back still, I expect us to be able to come out and we should be a very exciting team to watch this year,” Benton said. “Barring no major injuries or anything, I feel pretty excited about things moving forward.”
RUSSELLVILLE 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – vs. Butler County
Aug. 27 – vs. Glasgow
Sept. 3 – vs. Logan County
Sept. 10 – at Warren East
Sept. 17 – at Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 24 – at Barren County
Oct. 1 – vs. Fulton County
Oct. 22 – at Crittenden County
Oct. 29 – vs. Monroe County{&end}