South Warren senior Emily Reynolds had a big day in the circle and at the plate, hurling a four-hit shutout while adding a home run and two RBIs as the visiting Spartans earned a 7-0 softball win over District 14 rival Bowling Green on Friday.
Reynolds was 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs. She also earned the win with a complete game, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out eight batters in seven innings.
Carrie Enlow was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and an RBI, Elly Bennett went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Selynna Metcalfe added a solo home run in the win.
South Warren (14-0 overall, 4-0 District 14) is back in action Monday at Greenwood.
Bowling Green (1-10, 0-0-4) is at Warren East on Monday.
Glasgow 9, Clinton County 7
Emory Gardner drove in four runs as visiting Glasgow earned a 9-7 win over Clinton County on Friday.
Gardner was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored a run while tallying four RBIs. She also stole two bases. Sydney Kuykendall was 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored, Lucy Richardson went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Allena Huett went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base.
Also for the Lady Scotties, Elleri Haynes tallied two stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI, and Heidi Jackson added an RBI.
Addison McCoy earned the win with a complete game, allowing seven runs (three earned) while striking out two.
Glasgow (2-12) is back in action Monday against visiting Cumberland County.