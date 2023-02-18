Three local swimmers were double finalists during this weekend’s KHSAA state swimming and diving meet at the Lancaster Aquatic Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Bowling Green’s Cooper Reynolds and South Warren’s Cody Ell were double finalists during Saturday’s boys’ meet, while Greenwood’s Sarah Zoellner was a double finalist during Friday’s girls’ meet.
All three swimmers were also part of top-10 relay team finishes.
Any swimmer that finished in the top eight during preliminaries advanced as finalists.
Reynolds finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. He joined teammates Cooper Neal, Warren Woodall and Alfonso Verduzco to earn a 10th-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay.
Ell finished third in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard butterfly. He joined Brian Bosse, Eli Jones and Lari Skeric to finish ninth in the 200-yard medley relay and 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Zoellner finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 200-yard individual medley. Zoellner joined Amelia Matzke, Mia Usinger and Maddie Boyer to finish 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
South Warren’s Maddie Osmun was the only other local swimmer to earn a top-10 finish, placing 10th in the 50-yard freestyle.