PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL Rice leads Bears past Breckinridge Daily News Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Butler County freshman Lawson Rice nearly tallied a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Bears to a 74-56 boys' basketball win over Breckinridge County on Monday.Jagger Henderson had 18 points and Brody Hunt added 15 points in the win. Butler County (5-0) will visit District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.Hunter Barr had 18 points to lead Breckinridge County (1-4). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Butler County Breckinridge County Khsaa Basketball Recommended for you