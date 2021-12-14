Butler County freshman Lawson Rice nearly tallied a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Bears to a 74-56 boys' basketball win over Breckinridge County on Monday.

Jagger Henderson had 18 points and Brody Hunt added 15 points in the win.

Butler County (5-0) will visit District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.

Hunter Barr had 18 points to lead Breckinridge County (1-4).