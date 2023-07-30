Bowling Green's boys' golf team picked up its third tournament win of the season at the Madisonville-North Hopkins Invitational on Saturday at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville.
The Purples' Reed Richey and Ben Davenport both carded team-best 69s to force a playoff for the individual medalist. Marshall County's DJ Morris birdied the playoff hole to win the individual championship.
Joining Richey and Davenport with scoring finishes for the Purples were Jake Price (76) and Ty Wilson (83) as Bowling Green carded a combined 297. Graham Hightower (86) also played for the Purples.
The Purples also won the Scotties Invitational on Thursday at Willow Oaks Golf Course, topping host Glasgow by a stroke with a combined 294. Richey carded a team-best 71, with Davenport (72), Hightower (74) and Price (77) contributing scoring finishes. Ty Wilson fired a 78 for BG.
Greenwood's Jacob Lang won medalist honors at Willow Oaks with a 1-under 70, helping the Gators to a third-place finish in the team standings.
Lang followed that up with his second straight victory in Friday's Bullitt East Invitational at Tanglewood Golf Course in Taylorsville. Lang, a University of Kentucky commit, fired an 8-under 64 to win medalist honors and help Greenwood (289) to a third-place finish.
Girls' golf
Lady Bruin Invitational
South Warren's Sydney McClanahan tallied a top-10 finish to pace the Spartans to a third-place finish in the Lady Bruin Invitational on Friday at Elizabethtown Country Club.
Bowling Green took fourth in the team standings, led by Caroline Childers' 76 – good for fourth place overall. Jenna Harston (85), Amy Tomblinson (95) and Mary Douglas Childers (98) contributed scoring finishes for the Lady Purples.