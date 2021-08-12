Tim Riley has built an impressive resume over his 27 years as a high school basketball coach.
The former Warren Central coach, now in his seventh season at Owensboro Catholic, has more than 500 wins, 10 region titles and won a state championship with the Dragons in 2004. The court at Warren Central was named in his honor in 2013.
Riley will add to that resume Saturday, as one of 12 in the class of 2021 to be inducted in the Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the State Theater in Elizabethtown and will be open to the general public.
“For me personally this is bigger than winning the state championship,” Riley said. “The reason is because I feel like all the guys I coached are a part of this. I only had one state championship team, but I’ve had many other teams that have done really, really well. For me, getting this honor at really a pretty young age is just an incredible honor.”
While Riley is now at Owensboro Catholic, the bulk of his coaching career came at Warren Central, where he took a team that was on probation in his first season to a perennial Region 4 power and state contender.
Matt Maresca, a member of the state championship team who went on to have a stellar career at Western Kentucky, said Riley remains an influence to him long after his playing days.
“It doesn’t get better than coach Riley, not just as a coach but as a man,” Maresca said. “He’s just one of those guys you can always rely on. He could always say the right things to motivate you and get you going, but then as a coach – as you go back and look at it now – do the things to lead us to be men and really help us be as successful as we were. I know he will say differently, but he had a lot to do with it as well.”
Current Dragons coach William Unseld, who was an assistant for Riley for seven years, said he is proud to see Riley receiving this honor.
“For me, the time I had coaching with him is some of the best memories I have had in coaching,” Unseld said. “Our relationship was great because we had a bunch of things to talk about all the time. All credit goes to him for actually pushing me to do what I am now. I wasn’t even thinking about (being the head coach) and he just called me out of the blue one day and said, ‘Why don’t you be the next guy?’
“I am thankful for him in a lot of ways, his mentorship and his friendship.”
Unseld said his ability to adapt to his personnel is what has made Riley a success.
“He is a great basketball mind,” Unseld said. “He knows his basketball. He knows his stuff up and down and he studies it. That is really what makes him a great basketball coach. A lot of his coaching has come from what he taught me.
“Off the court, what makes him who he is – he generally cares about all people. Anybody he comes in contact with, he genuinely cares about you. That’s a trait that no one can take away from you. He cares about you. He cares about what is going on in your life outside of basketball.”
Joe Hood, whose dad hired Riley at Warren Central, played for him from 2004-07. He said Riley was a great motivator.
“He set the expectations really high, but he would love on all of us,” Hood said. “He was a goofy guy. I have a lot of memories in the locker room, getting us ready. What I remember the most is he would try to get us to relax. He’d tell us one of his lousy jokes or a funny story.
“I remember nothing but positive things about coach Riley. I learned a lot.”
Riley credits his upbringing from his father – a Baptist minister – and mother with teaching lessons in life that he continues to use as a coach.
“For me personally it wouldn’t be worth it if I just coached basketball,” Riley said. “I don’t think very many people want to win worse than I do, but at the end of the day if those guys can’t appreciate and know that I cared about them it doesn’t seem to be worth it.”
Maresca said Riley is still a part of his life, long after his playing days have ended.
“I think that speaks to his character and the way he treats his players,” Maresca said. “We are like his own kids. I don’t know if you will find anybody that has something bad to say about coach Riley – not just basketball players, but I’d say that about his colleagues in teaching and other people that have come across him.
“He’s never made it about himself and at the end of the day I think that is one of the most important things about him.”
Maresca and Unseld are just two of Riley's former players and coaches who will be at Saturday’s ceremony. Riley said he is humbled by the show of support he has received leading up to the ceremony and he has also had time to reflect on his own high school career – which ended his sophomore season when a then 5-foot-4 Riley decided he probably wasn’t good enough to make the team at Warren East.
“I’m proud of that little guy that wasn’t good enough to make the team,” Riley said. “Now he is going into the Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame. I am really proud of that little guy that he was able to do it and I am really proud of the people that helped me get there.”