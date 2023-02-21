Mason Ritter had a goal in mind Tuesday night.
The Bowling Green senior wanted to be playing in E.A. Diddle Arena next week for a Region 4 tournament championship and nothing was going to stop that from happening -- Ritter made sure of it.
The Purples' 6-foot-8 big man lorded over the lane, punishing trespassers and piling up points and rebounds in Bowling Green's 65-50 win over South Warren in the District 14 tournament semifinals at Greenwood High School.
Ritter finished his night with 26 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to help the Purples survive and advance to Friday's District 14 championship game against Warren Central. And yeah, Ritter will get his chance to play at Diddle next week after helping Bowling Green (25-7) lock up that regional berth.
"We've challenged him all year long to get those big feet moving and get himself posted in there deep and hold that post up," Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. "And tonight was a situation where I think he wanted to get to the regional tournament. And he knew that we were playing a quality club, a good team and he battled for 28 minutes -- however many minutes he played, he really battled and probably without a doubt the difference in the basketball game."
Third-seeded South Warren (21-7) presented plenty of hazards for the Purples. Under first-year coach Carlos Quarles, the Spartans came in brimming with confidence after recording the school's first-ever 20-win season that featured a school-record 11-game winning streak and were riding a seven-game win streak heading into the elimination matchup.
Bowling Green, which won both regular-season meetings against the Spartans, expected just the sort of physical, grinding style the third matchup turned out to be.
"I mean, we'd like to score more but as long as we're on the same level as the other team it doesn't bother us a whole lot," Ritter said. "Missing some shots, you'll get frustrated with yourself -- as long as we can keep our composure it doesn't mess with us too bad."
After a nip and tuck first quarter that left the Purples holding a slim 12-11 lead, second-seeded Bowling Green created some separation in the second quarter. A 6-0 run to open the frame ended with a 3-pointer by South's Bryce Button, but the Purples answered by outscoring the Spartans 9-2 over the final five minutes of the first half to take a 27-16 halftime lead. South Warren went just 1-of-9 from the field in the second quarter.
"We just didn't make enough shots," Quarles said. "We'd drive it down there and their size would bother us a little bit. It's hard to simulate 6-8 in practice."
Another 7-0 burst capped by MJ Wardlow's 3-pointer pushed the Purples' lead to 34-16. Meanwhile, Ritter continued to reign under the glass. After scoring eight first-half points, Ritter doubled that production in the third quarter with eight more -- mixing in jump hooks and offensive stickbacks before breaking out a couple dunks later in the game.
The Spartans, helped by a 9-of-10 shooting performance from the free-throw line in the fourth (17-of-19 for the game), hung around without making a serous push as they never got closer than 11 over the final eight minutes.
Drew Hudson led South with 18 points, while Button added eight ponits.
"I'm forever indebted to this team because they got us off to a good start as far as getting this program rolling in the right direction," Quarles said. "So I'm proud of them. We've got some underclassmen that are hungry and we're looking forward to the offseason to get them ready for next season."
MJ Wardlow tallied 14 points, Braylon Banks added 10 points and Deuce Bailey had eight points for the Purples.
A Friday night matchup against Warren Central -- the No. 1-ranked team in the state -- looms for Bowling Green. The Dragons won both regular-season meetings, but Sherrill is looking forward to another shot and knocking them off.
"Hey listen, we know what we've got on Friday -- they're everybody's No. 1," Sherrill said. "We know exactly who they are, we know how good they are, we know a challenge is in front of us. And so we're going to have two good days of practice and we're going to bring everything we have. They're going to try to run us out of here, we know that, so we're going to play really, really hard and try to get that win. We've played them close a bunch of times, but playing close isn't good enough. We want to win the game."
SWHS 11 5 13 21 -- 50
BGHS 12 15 19 19 -- 65
SWHS -- Hudson 18, Button 12, Posey 7, Bratcher 4, Linhardt 4, Rowe 4, Goley 1.
BGHS -- Ritter 26, M. Wardlow 14, Banks 10, Bailey 8, Lightning 5, Griffin 2.
Warren Central 76, Greenwood 45
Chappelle Whitney scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the first half to pace top-seeded Warren Central to a 76-45 win over the No. 4 seed Gators on Tuesday at Greenwood.
Whitney, the Dragons' 6-4 senior wing, tallied a double-double after also pulling down 12 rebounds. Whitney was equally comfortable tallying putback baskets or knocking down long-range shots -- he finished with four 4-pointers.
"He's done that his whole career -- he can play in or out, so he's a tough matchup, Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "A lot of teams right now are chasing Kade (Unseld), so it's giving him some open shots. The best thing about us is it's a different guy every night. It was Chappelle's night tonight."
Greenwood (9-22) led just once, but tried to keep pace with the high-powered Dragons. An eight-point first quarter by the Gators' Chaze Huff helped his team trail just 10 at 23-13, but Warren Central (28-1) unloaded a 27-point second quarter to break the game wide open.
Whitney, who had 14 points in the first eight minutes, added eight more in that frame and the Dragons hit 10-of-18 shots in the second period to build a 50-23 halftime lead.
"Once we settled down and made our shots, everything was good," Unseld said. "And the main part is, sometimes you're not going to shoot well -- are you going to guard at the same time? They made a few 3s early and I just told them, 'Hey man, just contest them -- if they make them, they make them, but let's contest them. If they miss, that's long rebounds and let's go run.'"
Lofton Howard scored 18 points to pace the Gators.
Joining Whitney in double-digit scoring for the Dragons was Damarion Walkup (12 points) and Izayiah Villafuerte (10 points), with Omari Glover adding nine points. Warren Central outrebounded Greenwood 38-24.
With a regional spot sewed up, Unseld said his team will be ready to compete for the district championship Friday.
"We're just going to play -- it's a pickup game, basically," Unseld said. "We'll play for fun. You're still going to play again, so you don't show anything. You just go play."
GHS 13 10 12 10 -- 45
WCHS 23 27 21 5 -- 76
GHS -- Howard 18, Huff 8, Stansbury 6, Pettus 4, Hatcher 3, Hartis 2, Stivers 2, Troutman 2.
WCHS -- Whitney 26, Walkup 12, Villafuerte 10, Glover 9, Unseld 6, Wells 6, Jefferson 4, Boards 3.