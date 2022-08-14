Highlands football coach Bob Sphire made the longest drive to Sunday's news conference ahead of Saturday's Rafferty's Bowl at Western Kentucky University's Houchens-Smith Stadium.
It was more than a 300-mile trek for Sphire and members of his staff to be on hand in WKU's Jack and Jackie Harbaugh Stadium Club to discuss his team's matchup against South Warren in Saturday's 5 p.m. opener, to be followed by North Hardin taking on Bowling Green in a game expected to start about 8 p.m.
Sphire had stories to tell, and he delivered on Sunday. Many of those anecdotes centered around past coaching battles against current Spartans head coach Brandon Smith's dad, Chuck Smith, who for decades ran that school's ultra-successful program.
Sphire, who coached for years at Lexington Catholic, had memorable battles against Chuck Smith – including when Brandon Smith was the Rebels' quarterback.
"I've been coaching a lot of years and I've coached against some great football coaches," Sphire said. "And I say this to everybody I meet – the best football coach I've ever coached against in my football career was this gentleman's dad. Chuck Smith was the best football coach I've ever coached against, and I'm on the negative side of the won-loss column and he may be the only guy that's in that category.
"And I watched Brandon play in his program, and I've seen what he's done at South Warren in building this program – and having had the chance to start a program at Lexington Catholic, to see what he's done at South Warren and see what he's learned from the program that he grew up in and being in the hip pocket of his dad, I can't say enough about the excitement I have to go full circle and coach against Brandon and his football team this coming weekend."
Brandon Smith, coming off a 14-1 season capped by winning the Class 5A state championship at South Warren, described facing off against Sphire as "surreal," with so many connections between the two. Chuck Smith is now helping his son's team at South Warren, while Sphire's son is an assistant at Highlands.
"Coach (Sphire) is one of those guys that feels like a legend to me," Smith said. "I still remember the star players on his team (and) the Boyle teams."
Sphire, in his second year as Highlands' head coach, is working to turn that program around. Last season, the Bluebirds opened with a 21-18 win over Bowling Green in the Rafferty's Bowl. But after starting the season 3-0, Highlands struggled to a 5-6 finish.
"I'm really excited about coaching these guys," Sphire said. "They are feeding off the confidence we're building and I don't think they have any illusions about what they're getting into Saturday. I don't think they're in that mentality of show up, we've got Highlands on our jersey. They know that time is not what it used to be right now. Hopefully we'll get that time back, hopefully that monster will rise again and that's the goal."
Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said finding quality opponents for the 19th annual Rafferty's Bowl has been a focus to grow the annual season opener.
"We went through a span for a few years where we didn't quite have those top teams in Kentucky represented here and we tried to amp that up and we'll continue to do that," Spader said. "Beyond things you can't control like injury, I just feel like regardless of what your record is by the time you get to the playoffs, if you've played in these big games against top opponents, your players have experienced moments because we're all up here at great programs that expect wins.
"... The years we've had great success is because of what we've gone through to get to that point."
The Purples are coming off a 6-6 season that ended with a second-round Class 5A state playoff loss to South Warren. North Hardin coach Brent Thompson is expecting a stiff test Saturday.
"We know it's going to be a tough, hard-nosed game," Thompson said. "We also know that they're going to do it the right way. It's not going to be a lot of showboating, you're going to pick players up. It's the game of football and that's what we want. You know they're going to be well coached and well versed in our offense and our defense. It's just going to be we'll find out at 8 o'clock on Saturday which team is better that night."
North Hardin, which lost 30-7 to South Warren in last season's Rafferty's Bowl, finished just 5-8 but built some late-season momentum by reaching the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
"When we scheduled the game, we knew we'd have our hands full," Spader said. "When you're adding North Hardin and Highlands to the Rafferty's Bowl, you know at some point you're going to have to face those guys. They're everything I thought they'd be – great players, well coached and I expect a good game."