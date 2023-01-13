The road warriors continued their assault on their opponents.
Playing on the road for the 16th time in 17 games this season, the Warren Central boys’ basketball team overcame a shaky start to beat Bowling Green 54-39 on Friday at Bowling Green High School.
The Dragons settled down after a physical first half to improve to 16-1 on the season and earn the program’s first win at Bowling Green since 2018.
“It’s a 14th District road game and we are 2-0 on the road,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “We are 16-1 now, so we’ve played 17 games. How can I complain when I am the idiot who put the schedule together? We’ve played one home game out of 17 games. We are going to be all right. I like how they fought. Some games are going to be ugly. We didn’t shoot it well and to still win 54-39. We did a great job defensively.”
Warren Central only trailed once -- on a jumper by MJ Wardlow in the opening minutes, but the Dragons were out of sync for most of a physical and emotional first half. The teams combined for 25 fouls in the first half, with both teams in foul trouble -- including three fouls by WC point guard Izayiah Villafuerte.
Without Villafuerte the Dragons were still able to build a 14-7 lead, but Bowling Green (15-4 overall, 2-1 District 14) was able to rally back within 20-18. Chappelle Whitney, who scored 11 points in the first half, stemmed the tide with a pair of buckets in the final minute to give Warren Central a 24-18 halftime lead.
“It’s the biggest game in the city probably,” Whitney said. “We needed to calm down because the crowd was speeding us up. They were talking. We were talking. We just had to realize it was another district game, another district opponent. Same game. Same ball. We just had to chill out.”
Bowling Green went to the paint with six quick points from Mason Ritter to cut the deficit to 28-26 three minutes into the second half. Warren Central finally got some distance, with back-to-back 3s from Damarion Walkup and Kade Unseld pushing the margin to 38-28. Whitney extended the advantage to 42-30 with a jumper as time expired in the third.
The Dragons continued to pull away from there. leading by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter.
“We guarded and we moved the ball better in the second half,” William Unseld said. “In the first half we let the theatrics get to us. The little knick-knack stuff got to us in the first half. We actually played like a younger team in the first half.”
Whitney led the Dragons with 17 points. Unseld added 14 points and Walkup finished with 10 points.
“It was a big win, especially the way we started,” Kade Unseld said. “Once we calmed down, we were good.”
Deuce Bailey led Bowling Green with 10 points.
“For long stretches of this game we had three sophomores, a freshman and a junior out there playing against four seniors and I think maybe the best player in the region in Kade,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “That’s some positive steps forward. We are by no means satisfied. We thought we could get out here and compete with them and have a chance to win the ballgame, but we had to keep scoring.
“The biggest thing about this game is it’s the first time through for most of our guys. We have to have that first time through for our pups. Now they are learning. We didn’t quit. I am proud of them. We had three kids out tonight that we are going to get back before we play them the next time. We are only going to get better.”
Sherrill added he expects his team will learn from this first meeting.
“We know we will play them at least one more time at their place and then we will see from there,” Sherrill said. “They are 1 in the state and all seniors except for Kade -- and Kade plays like a fifth-year senior. We grew up some. Now we didn’t grow up enough, we do take some satisfaction in being able to match some physicality.”
WCHS 17 7 18 12 -- 54
BGHS 11 7 12 9 -- 39
WC -- Whitney 17, Unseld 14, Walkup 10, Glover 9, Villafuerte 2, Wells 2.
BG -- Bailey 10, M. Wardlow 9, Ritter 8, J. Wardlow 5, Banks 4, Holcomb 2, Lightning 1.
Bowling Green 62, Warren Central 15, girls
The Lady Purples used a dominating defensive effort to remain perfect in district play.
Bowling Green (12-5 overall, 3-0 District 14) held the Lady Dragons to four field goals for the game.
“Any time you can win in the district and put yourself in a good position, that is what we want,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “We challenged them. We set some defensive goals for this game and I thought they stayed engaged throughout the whole game trying to reach those goals.”
Warren Central (3-16, 0-3) scored the first bucket of the night, but Bowling Green answered with the next 18 points to lead 18-2 after one.
The lead grew to 35-10 by halftime and was 56-13 by the end of the third quarter.
Tanaya Bailey led the Lady Purples with 18 points, while Ryleigh Campbell added 14 points.
“Coach Head gave us goals,” Bailey said. “We were out to reach those goals throughout the whole game. We just played our game defensively.”
Aida Akhmedova led Warren Central with eight points.
WCHS 2 8 3 2 -- 15
BGHS 18 17 21 6 -- 62
WC -- Akhmedova 8, Frausto 4, J. Bailey 2, Robinson 1.
BG -- Bailey 18, Campbell 16, Tisdale 7, Franklin 4, Wardlow 4, Potter 4, Smiley 3, Shelton 2, Macy 2, Miley 2.