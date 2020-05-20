Glasgow High School named Bart Roberts as the school’s new girls’ head golf coach Wednesday.
Roberts, who has taught at Glasgow for five years, takes over for longtime Lady Scotties head coach Kellie Lee, who will remain on staff as an assistant.
“I got approached by (Glasgow athletic director Craig Cassady) about the job on the golf course, and it just led from there,” Roberts said.
Roberts, a 2015 Western Kentucky graduate, said he got into playing golf about five years ago and soon developed a passion for the sport. This will be his first coaching job, and he’s glad to have Lee sticking around as his assistant.
“She’s been a great help to me,” Roberts said. “It’s the ideal job to step into. She’s got all the scheduling taken care of, she knows the team, she knows what to do, she’s going to be a great resource.”
Roberts is new to coaching, but he’s very familiar with the team he inherits. Headlining the group is returning Region 3 runner-up and all-state player Abbie Lee, who has committed to play collegiately at Middle Tennessee. Also back for Glasgow is Allie McCoy, who, like Lee, qualified for the state tournament last year. Nina McMurtrey, Graycen Flatt and Bailey Birdsell also return as experienced players for the Lady Scotties.
Roberts described it as “a star-studded lineup.”
“I couldn’t have asked for a better time to start in the position,” Roberts said. “It’s going to be a really, really great year to start off.
“... They’ve grown as a team, they’ve grown as individuals and I’m just excited to jump in when they’re finally hitting their peak.”
