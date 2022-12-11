Kennedee Robinson scored 17 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead visiting Warren Central to a 53-33 girls' basketball win over University Heights on Saturday.
Briana Frausto just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, Jaliyah Bailey had eight points and 11 rebounds, Aida Akhmedova had eight points and Jordyn Downey tallied seven points as the Lady Dragons snapped a five-game losing streak.
Warren Central (2-5) hosts Adair County on Monday.
Elizabethtown 57, South Warren 32
Host Elizabethtown rolled to a 57-32 win over South Warren on Saturday.
Lydia Frank scored nine points to lead the Spartans in the loss. McLaine Hudson and Gracie Hodges added seven points each.
South Warren (2-3) hosts Monroe County on Tuesday.
Logan County 60, Daviess County 49
Gracie Borders notched a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead host Logan County to a 60-49 win over Daviess County on Saturday.
Borders also tallied four assists in the win. Nora Epley added 13 points, hitting 4-of-7 attempts from 3-point range, for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (3-3) visits Portland (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Butler County 61, Muhlenberg County 59
Jenna Phelps scored 19 points to lift host Butler County to a 61-59 win over Muhlenberg County on Saturday.
Addison Miller added 12 points, Parker Willoughby had 10 points and Kennedy Rice finished with nine points for the Lady Bears.
Butler County (3-1) hosts Russellville on Friday.
Boys
Warren Central 65, Western 57
Chappelle Whitney tallied 26 points to boost Warren Central to a 64-57 win over Louisville Western in the Kentucky Straight Apparel Classic on Saturday at Bardstown.
Damarion Walkup chipped in with 18 points and Omari Glover finished with 12 points for the Dragons.
Warren Central (4-0) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Warren East 79, Daviess County 69
Isaiah Andrews posted a double-double with 35 points and 12 rebounds to spark Warren East to a 79-69 win over Daviess County on Saturday in the Sparty Classic at South Warren.
Micah Ford and Austin Rigsby had nine points each, and Connor Doyle and Ka Jarius Barber finished with eight points each for the Raiders.
Warren East (3-1) hosts Todd County Central on Tuesday.