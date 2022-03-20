Bowling Green's Nathaniel Roof was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs to lead the Purples to a 13-3 road win over Franklin-Simpson on Saturday.
Patrick Forbes was 3-for-5 with a double and scored three runs, Trent Warden went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI, and Dom Davis was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Also for the Purples, Turner Nottmeier had a double and two RBIs, and Dawson Hall also finished with two RBIs.
Hall started on the mound and earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven batters in four innings. Forbes wrapped up by pitching the final three innings, allowing an unearned run off two hits and a walk while striking out four.
Bowling Green (2-0) is back in action Monday at home against Barren County.
Franklin-Simpson (2-1) hosts Warren East on Monday.
Ohio County 9, Logan County 6
Host Logan County dropped a 9-6 decision to Ohio County on Saturday.
Wyatt Blake was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Davin Yates went 2-for-4 to lead the Cougars in the loss. Kade Wall chipped in with two RBIs and Connor Binkley had a triple and an RBI for the Cougars.
Logan County (1-2) hosts South Warren on Monday.
Softball
Franklin-Simpson 4, Trinity (Whitesville) 2
Shelby Caudill drove in a pair of runs to lead host Franklin-Simpson to a 4-2 win over Trinity (Whitesville) on Saturday.
Zori Stout was 2-for-2 with a run scored, Allie Utley had a double and scored two runs and Haley Fowler tallied an RBI and scored a run for the Lady Wildcats.
Starting pitcher Hanna Arthur earned the win with a complete-game effort. She allowed two runs (one earned) off eight hits while striking out seven.
Franklin-Simpson (2-0) hosts Warren East on Monday.