Bowling Green's Nathaniel Roof collected a pair of hits and drove in four runs as the Purples rolled to a 15-2 road baseball win against Male on Friday.
Patrick Forbes was 2-for-3 with a home run and a pair of RBIs, Ben Davenport went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Drew Isenberg was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dillon Maners and Blake Ginter drove in two runs each, and Spencer Newman also tallied an RBI in the win.
Purples starting pitcher Isaiah Head earned the win after allowing two runs in four innings. He struck out seven batters. Forbes fired three innings of scoreless relief, also striking out seven.
Bowling Green (15-5) was set to visit Green County on Saturday.
Warren East 3, ACS 0
Warren East starting pitcher Trevor Hudnall fired 6 2/3 scoreless innings to lead the Raiders to a 3-0 road win over Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Hudnall allowed four hits and two walks while striking out 10 to earn the win. Tray Price got the final out to earn the save.
Austin Comer led East with a 3-for-3 day. Braylen Lee was 2-for-4, Caiden Murrell connected for a solo home run and Camden Elkins also drove in a run.
Warren East (14-6) was set to visit Central Hardin on Saturday.
ACS (6-13) hosts Russellville on Monday.
Greenwood 4, Cumberland County 1
Greenwood pitchers Blake Marks and Caden Whittle combined to allow just one unearned run as the Gators picked up a 4-1 road win at Cumberland County on Friday.
Marks started and got the win, allowing an unearned run off four hits while striking out five in five innings. Whittle finished up with two scoreless innings to earn the save. He struck out three.
Zachary Davis led the Gators with a 2-for-4 day at the plate and stole two bases. Cyler Talley, Ethan Groff and Marks each notched an RBI in the win.
Greenwood (12-6) hosts District 14 rival Bowling Green on Monday.
Logan County 4, Butler County 3
Logan County's Connor Binkley homered and drove in three runs to boost the visiting Cougars to a 4-3 win over Butler County on Friday.
Davin Yates was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Chance Sweeney was 2-for-4 with a double in the win.
Logan Gidcumb earned the win in relief, allowing three unearned runs off one hit in five innings. He struck out eight.
Logan County (9-8) was slated to host Metcalfe County on Saturday.
Butler County (7-9) was set to visit Trigg County on Saturday.
Edmonson County 19, Russellville 0
Hunter Wilson was 3-for-3 with an RBI to spark visiting Edmonson County to a 19-0 win in three innings over Russellville on Friday.
Gavyn Minyard was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Clay Clemmons went 2-for-2, Andrew Talley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Cole Saling was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. John Michael Meredith finished with three RBIs, Michael Mills added a pair of RBIs and Colton Webb, Jace McCombs, Cole Baxter and Ty Brantley added an RBI each in the win.
Talley pitched all three innings for the win, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out two.
Edmonson County (8-8) visits District 12 rival Grayson County on Monday.
Russellville (0-14) was slated to visit Warren Central on Saturday.
Glasgow 16, Metcalfe County 4
Visiting Glasgow picked up a 16-4 win in five innings over Metcalfe County on Friday.
Hunter Scott was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Easton Jessie tallied a double and four RBIs, and the Scotties got single RBIs from Connor Davis, Jackson Poland, Ashton Cerwinske and Boone Hatton.
Jon Carroll started and got the win, allowing three runs in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out five.
Glasgow (11-8) was set to host Owensboro Catholic in the Region 3/4 All 'A' Sectional on Saturday.
Softball
Warren East 4, CAL 1
Warren East's Emma Young homered and drove in two runs as part of a two-hit day in the Lady Raiders' 4-1 win over Christian Academy-Louisville on Friday in the Kentucky 2A Championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.
Lydia Jones was 3-for-4, Haylie Brasel was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Madison Hymer went 2-for-4 with a triple.
East's Emma Markham pitched a complete game, allowing an unearned run off one hit and one walk while striking out 14 to earn the win.
Warren East (15-3-1) added a 1-0 win over Calloway County in the tournament Saturday, and was slated to face Lexington Catholic later in the day.
Edmonson County 7, Monroe County 5
Edmonson County's Taylor Minyard was 4-for-4 with a double in the Lady Cats' 7-5 road win at Monroe County on Friday.
Makayla Hogg was 2-for-3, while Hallie Cassady, Rayleigh Moon and Alexa Henderson added an RBI each in the win.
Julie Norris earned the win pitching in relief after allowing two runs (one earned) over the final four innings.
Edmonson County (6-9) visits District 12 rival Butler County on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 6, Ohio County 4
Franklin-Simpson's Maggie Mcbrayer was 3-for-3 with a home run and drove in three runs in the Lady Wildcats' 6-4 win over Ohio County on Friday.
Allie Utley added a 2-for-4 day with a double, while Kloie Smith and Zori Stout chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Hanna Arthur earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out seven.
Franklin-Simpson (12-6) hosts District 13 foe Logan County on Tuesday.
Barren County 13, Russell County 0
Katie Murphy was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to pace visiting Barren County to a 13-0 win in five innings against Russell County on Friday.
Cora Bogue was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Lilie Broady also went 3-for-3, Allie Anderson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Alyssa Curtis went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Katelyn Deckard added an RBI for the Trojanettes.
Broady pitched all five innings for the win, allowing no runs off two hits and a walk while striking out five.
Barren County (12-5) visits Greenwood on Monday.