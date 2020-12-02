SCOTTSVILLE – Whenever the Allen County-Scottsville football team needs a play, senior Dillon Rookstool is there.
Whether it’s getting a tough yard or two on offense or a key stop on defense, Rookstool has emerged a playmaker on both sides of the ball. The versatile 5-11, 242-pound fullback/defensive tackle enters Friday’s Class 4A quarterfinal state playoff game at Franklin County with 449 yards rushing and five touchdowns, and is second on the team with 65 tackles on the defensive side.
“He’s a jack of all trades for us and we even flirted with the idea about a year or two ago of putting him on the (offensive) line because of his toughness, because of his knowledge of the game,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “That is the thing, Dillon is just a smart, good high school football player. There is a lot about the game that he understands and he knows what it takes. He is a coach’s dream and will do whatever you ask. He wants to win. He wants to compete and he wants to be a good leader for his teammates.”
Rookstool has been making an impact since his freshman year, when he appeared in six games and recorded 22 tackles.
“Defense is where I am meant to be,” Rookstool said. “I love defense. I love hitting people.”
He said he knew from his debut against Glasgow that he belonged on the varsity team.
“I was like, ‘I got this. I am out here with all these big boys and I am holding my own,’” Rookstool said. “Freshman year was when I found out that was for me.”
His sophomore year he finished with 55 tackles, including three sacks, while also getting three carries on offense. But Rookstool knew he could do better.
“Sophomore year I got up to 270 and I was like, ‘Dang I am too big, getting too slow,” Rookstool said. “I went to the weight room and did a lot of sprints on my own – kind of molded my body the way I thought would be the best for a fullback.”
The adjustment paid dividends, with Rookstool recording 73 tackles while getting 40 carries for 172 yards.
Hood said he could see Rookstool develop more patience on the offensive end, leading to more success.
“When he was growing up he was always the big bull in the china shop,” Hood said. “A lot of time he could go hell-bent downhill and people would get out of his way or he would just run over them. In high school that is not as easy to do. There are other big people. There are other strong people. So he’s gotten more patient as he runs the ball.”
Rookstool said playing both sides of the ball has helped his game as he uses what he has learned on offense to be better on defense and vice versa.
“When I am on offense, I try to find the hole,” Rookstool said. “I know the other running backs are trying to do the same thing, so when I am on defense I just try to close all the holes.”
While Rookstool has enjoyed continued success this season, he said he is most proud of his team’s success – with Allen County-Scottsville advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time since playing for a state title in 2010.
“I can’t explain how proud I am of my team,” Rookstool said. “We have overcome a lot as a team. Not just COVID, but a bunch of stuff. I’m proud of them and I am grateful we got to play as many games as we did.”
As his prep career is winding down, Rookstool is hopeful to continue his career at the next level. He is visiting Campbellsville later this month and Kentucky Wesleyan has also shown interest in Rookstool.
Hood said whatever lies ahead for Rookstool, he knows he will be successful.
“He’s gaining some interest,” Hood said. “Dillon’s big thing is he is 5-11. If he is 6-foot-2 we are probably not even talking about it because everybody in the country is probably talking to the kid. I believe there are some schools that are looking at him that he could succeed in their program very, very well. I believe it is all about Dillon finding a good home – a place he can invest in.
“And once he finds that place, I know he will give them everything he’s got and I believe he will be very successful.”
